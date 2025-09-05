On This Page
Metrics Collector REST API
This Metrics Collector provides detailed analytics about UFM API usage within specified time range.
The feature aggregates API call statistics and provides both high-level and detailed views of API performance and usage patterns.
Description – an asynchronous job that executes UFM API metrics collecting.
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/metrics/collect?last_x_hours=<int>&start_time =<timestamp>&end_time=<timestamp>&api=<string>&include_ts=<bool>&tz=<pytz >
optional arguments:
last_x_hours- will collect metrics from the last X hours, default last 3 hours.
start_time, end_time- will collect metrics within specific time range(number of seconds that have elapsed since epoch), default is last 3 hours.
api- will collect metrics only for this API, if not specified will present high level of the data.
include_ts- will return a list of timestamps and the accepted status code (api is required as well).
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – redirection for job status.
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED, in case job started.
500 - INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR, in case job execution failed
Description – This API will return the processed data by job_id.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/metrics/<job_id>
Required arguments:
job_id- the job_id received from the collect metrics API.
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – parsed results in JSON format
Status Codes
200 – OK
500 - BAD_REQUEST, in case job_id doesn't exist.
Examples:
For collecting metrics for the last 2 hours:
POST ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/collect?last_x_hours=2
will return redirection with status_code 202 and a job_id(1).
after job is done(GET ufm_server/ufmRest/jobs/1),
GET ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/1.
[
{
"url":
"monitoring/aggr_topx",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
110
},
{
"url":
"notifications",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
69
},
{
"url":
"monitoring/attribute_values",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
36
},
{
"url":
"telemetry/config",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
1
},
]
2. For collecting metrics from specific API(jobs) for the last 2 hours:
POST ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/collect?last_x_hours=2&api=jobs
will return redirection with status_code 202 and a job_id(1).
after job is done(GET ufm_server/ufmRest/jobs/1),
GET ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/1.
[
{
"url":
"jobs",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"5XX",
"number_of_requests":
2
},
{
"url":
"jobs/1",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
2
},
{
"url":
"jobs/1",
"method":
"POST",
"status":
"5XX",
"number_of_requests":
1
},
{
"url":
"jobs/2",
"method":
"GET",
"status":
"2XX",
"number_of_requests":
1
}
]
3. For collecting metrics from specific API(jobs) for the last 2 hours including timestamps:
POST ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/collect?last_x_hours=2&api=jobs&include_ts=true
will return redirection with status_code 202 and a job_id(1).
after job is done(GET ufm_server/ufmRest/jobs/1),
GET ufm_server/ufmRest/app/metrics/1.
[
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:12:09 +0300",
"500"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:12:26 +0300",
"500"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:13:21 +0300",
"200"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:18:45 +0300",
"500"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:18:51 +0300",
"200"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:21:08 +0300",
"200"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:33:37 +0300",
"202"
],
[
"20/Jul/2025:15:36:05 +0300",
"202"
]
]