Periodic Fabric Health REST API
URL:
GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health
Response:
[ {
"report_id":
"1451",
"report_scope":
"Periodic",
"timestamp":
URL:
GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/<report_id>
Response: The last complete fabric report.
Enable Feature
URL:
POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/start
Response: 202
Disable Feature
URL:
POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/stop
Response: 202
Set Run Parameters
URL:
POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/configure
Response:
{
"duplicate_nodes":
true,
"map_guids_desc":
false,
"ufm_alarms":
true,
"sm_state":
true,
"firmware":
false,
"cables":
false,
"non_opt_links":
true,
"non_opt_speed_width":
true,
"link_speed":
"ALL",
"link_width":
"ALL",
"eye_open":
false,
"duplicate_zero_and_lids":
false,
"effective_ber_check":
false,
"symbol_ber_check":
false,
"phy_port_grade":
false}
Get Run Parameters
URL:
GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/configure
Response:
{
"duplicate_nodes":
true,
"map_guids_desc":
false,
"ufm_alarms":
true,
"sm_state":
true,
"firmware":
false,
"cables":
false,
"non_opt_links":
true,
"non_opt_speed_width":
true,
"link_speed":
"ALL",
"link_width":
"ALL",
"eye_open":
false,
"duplicate_zero_and_lids":
false,
"effective_ber_check":
false,
"symbol_ber_check":
false,
"phy_port_grade":
false}
Get Last Report
URL:
GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/last_report
Response: The last complete fabric report.