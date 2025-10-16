NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.22.2
Plugin Management API

Get All Plugins

  • Description – Returns information about all loaded plugins

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/plugin

  • Response:

    [ 
 { 
"name":"tfs", 
"is_added":false, 
"enabled":"No", 
"tag":"NA", 
"shared_volumes":"NA", 
"port":"NA", 
"status":"stopped", 
"ui_config":{}, 
"httpd_conf_file":"Not present", 
"capabilities":["add"], 
"tags":["latest"] 
  } 
 ] 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

Add Plugin

  • Description – Adds a plugin

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/add

  • Request Data:

    " plugin-tag ":"<tag-version>" 
}

  • Response: Redirect to job id

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

Remove Plugin

  • Description – Removes a plugin

  • Request URL – POST/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/remove

  • Response: Redirect to job id

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

Disable Plugin

  • Description – Disables a plugin

  • Request URL – POST/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/disable

  • Response: Redirect to job id

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

Enable Plugin

  • Description – Enables a plugin

  • Request URL – POST/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/enable

  • Response: Redirect to job id

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

Pull Plugin Image

  • Description – Pulls plugin image. The request data may include an optional parameter called "ha_standby," which is necessary only when the setup operates in high availability (HA) mode. Furthermore, the fields "username" and "password" are also optional, particularly when there is no trusted communication required between the master and standby nodes.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/plugin/pull

  • Request Data:

    { 
{
"repository_name": <Image path in docker hup>,
 “ha_standby":
   {
    "load_to_ha_standby": Boolean,
    "username": string,  
    "password": string
   }
}

  • Response: Redirects to job ID

  • Status Code:

    • 200 – OK

Load Plugin Image

  • Description – Loads plugin image. The request data may include an optional parameter called "ha_standby," which is necessary only when the setup operates in high availability (HA) mode. Furthermore, the fields "username" and "password" are also optional, particularly when there is no trusted communication required between the master and standby nodes.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/plugin/load

  • Request Data:

    {
 "file": <file>,
 “ha_standby":
   {
    "load_to_ha_standby": Boolean,
    "username": string,  
    "password": string
   }
}

  • Response: Redirects to job ID

  • Status Code:

    • 200 – Ok
