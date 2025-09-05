On This Page
Sysinfo Plugin REST API
Following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Starts a new query to retrieve system information for each specified switch. The plugin will initiate new queries for the switches that are specified in the UFM. If no switches are specified, the plugin startS queries for all switches.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/query
Request Data:
{ “switches”:[] “commands”:[“show inventory”,”show power”] “callback”:” http:
//localhost:8999/dummy”“one_by_one”:
false“periodic_run”:{ “interval”:
10“duration”:”
00:
02:
00” } }
Field Name
Description
Example
Default
switches
List of switches IPs
["11.222.33.44","11.333.444.55"]
All managed switches on the fabric discover by UFM
commands
List of commands to run
["show guid","show fan"]
None
callback
Endpoint to send switch responses to
"http://localhost:5566/management/key_value"
None
one_by_one
True - Sends results for the switch running on it
False - Waits for all the switches to end and send all switch results at once
False
True
ignore_ufm
When presenting a list of switches, UFM validates that these switches are included in its database. If a switch is not recognized by UFM, it will be disregarded. To override this behavior, use the "
ignore_ufm" flag
True
False
periodic_run
Executes the request repeatedly for a set duration, the interval at which it runs should be specified in seconds using the "interval" field. The period over which the request should be executed can be defined by utilizing either the "
startTime" and "
endTime" fields or the "
duration" field.
{ "interval": 5, # seconds
"duration": "00:30:00", # HH:MM:SS
"startTime": "2023-02-15 9:26:30",
"endTime": "2023-02-15 18:40:30"
}
None
Response:
{ ”request_id”:”
114730344”}
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description: Deletes and cancels future requests from the plugin.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/delete/<request_id>
Request Data: N/A
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Request ID not found
Description: This plugin allows you to cancel and delete future requests to the plugin, but the request ID is stored for later reactivation. To reactivate the sysinfo request, you need to call the Update API using the same request ID and specify the new duration for the request. You can refer to the Update Schedule Request
API for more information.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/cancel/<request_id>
Request: N/A
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Request ID not found
Description: This plugin allows you to update an existing schedule request with a new duration. A duration flag can be used instead of the
endTimeflag (which is identical to the
schedule_runRequest API flags). Instead of using the endTime flag, you can use a duration flag which calculates the required end time by adding the API duration to the current time. The plugin then extends the requests for the calculated duration time. If the calculated duration is shorter than the existing duration, the plugin cancels future requests to match the new duration. If a request is cancelled, the plugin restarts and initiates future calls for it.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/update/<request_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request:
{ “duration”:”
00:
20:
00” }
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters) or not found
Description: Returns a help message that includes the available commands and flags, as well as instructions on how to use them.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/help
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request: N/A
Response:
{
"API": [
"GET /version",
"POST /query",
"POST /cancel",
"POST /update",
"POST /delete",
"POST /dummy"],
"POST /query": {
"Description":
"Post a query of commands to the switches and return the information as callback",
"URL":
"POST ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/query", ..... }
"POST /cancel":{ .... }
"POST /update":{ ... }... }
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description: Returns plugin version
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/sysinfo/Version
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request: N/A
Response:
{
"version":
"1.0.5-0"}
Status Codes:
200 – Ok