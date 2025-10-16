NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.22.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.22.2  Systems REST API

On This Page

Systems REST API

  • Description – returns information about all or a specific system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems

  • Main Operations

    • Get all systems

    • Get a system by name

    • Get a system by IP

    • Get system/s with modules

    • Get system/s with ports

    • Set manual IP for system

    • Set manual name for system

Get All Systems

  • Description – lists all systems in the fabric. Systems can be filtered using the filters listed in the table below

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Possible Filters - optional request parameters that can be used as filters:

    Parameter

    Value

    Description

    ip

    System IP address

    brief

    true

    Provides a brief response with essential information only (also available for Get All Ports REST API)

    type

    switch/host/gateway/router

    Get all switches/hosts

    model

    e.g. MSB7700

    Specific model of a switch

    role

    core/tor/endpoint

    • core – switch connected to another switch

    • tor – switch connected to a host

    • endpoint – host

    peer_name

    <device name>, device name>

    List of peer devices, comma separated

    chassis

    true/false

    • true – detailed modules description

    • false – module names only

    ports

    true/false

    • true – detailed port description

    • false – port names only

    in_rack

    true/false

    • true - gets all systems that belong to rack

    • false - gets all systems that do not belong to any rack

    computes

    allocated/free

    Returns all the systems that are allocated or not allocated to logical servers.

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "2.2.2.2", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "activeSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ],
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
		"uptime": "N/A",
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c9030021f970_0_00"
        ],
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c9030021f972_2", 
            "0002c9030021f971_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.228", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.25.1020", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ],
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
        "temperature": "N/A", 
		"uptime": "N/A",
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm139", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e6292_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer",
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e6293_2",
            "248a0703002e6292_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.154", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2026", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "98039b030000e456", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "script_name", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm128", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "98039b030000e456", 
        "name": "98039b030000e456", 
        "url": "www.google.com", 
        "modules": [
            "98039b030000e456_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "98039b030000e456_1"
        ]
    },
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.215.30.1", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
            "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_1"
        ]
    },
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe4e:2364", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c90300455bc0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ],
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "hasSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_StandBy", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm131", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c90300455bc3", 
        "name": "0002c90300455bc0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c90300455bc0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c90300455bc2_2", 
            "0002c90300455bc1_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a070300f88fe8"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "MSB7800", 
        "ports": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_6", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_9", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_23", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_20"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe84:83c4", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.26.1040", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "name": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e628e_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e628e_1", 
            "248a0703002e628f_2"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "0.0.0.0", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "N/A", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": false, 
        "technology": "Device", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "guid": "0008f10001085600", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "N/A", 
        "type": "gateway", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "HAWK", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Gateway_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0008f105002020fa", 
        "name": "0008f10001085600", 
        "url": "", 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "HAWK", 
        "ports": [
            "0008f10001085601_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:202:c9ff:fe63:744", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "9.4.5110", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "FDR", 
        "psid": "MT_1010210020", 
        "guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "SX6036", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "sw_version": "PPC_M460EX 3.6.8012 2019-02-22 07:53:42 ppc", 
        "system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "SX6036", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c903007b78b0_29", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_28", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_25", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_26", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_8", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_5", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_33", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_17", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_34", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_30", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_31"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.224", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.27.1016", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
		"uptime": "N/A",
         "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm137", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "name": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e61da_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e61db_2", 
            "248a0703002e61da_1"
        ]
    }
]

  • Response with brief flag:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "description": "server",
    "fw_version": "12.16.184",
    "has_ufm_agent": false,
    "guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "psid": "MT_2190110032",
    "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server",
    "state": "active",
    "system_guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "model": "Computer",
    "vendor": "Mellanox",
    "is_manual_ip": false,
    "is_managed": true,
    "severity": "Minor",
    "groups": [
      "Hosts",
      "Alarmed_Devices"
    ],
    "technology": "Computer",
    "mirroring_template": false,
    "system_name": "ufm-host43",
    "ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "role": "endpoint",
    "name": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "sw_version": "N\/A",
    "capabilities": [
      "fw_inband_upgrade"
    ],
    "type": "host",
    "ports": [
      "e41d2d03005cf0e0_1"
    ]
  }
]

  • Request Examples

    • Get all switches

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch

    • Get all hosts

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=host

    • Get all switches of type MSB7700

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700

    • Get all TORs of switches of type MSB7700

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700&role=tor

    • Get all devices for peer

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ufmRest/resources/systems?peer_name=<name>,<name>, …

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

      400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get System by Name

  • Description – lists a specific system using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Critical", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 1, 
		"uptime": "11d 10h 8m 11s",
        "temperature": "45", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02", 
            "248a070300f88fe8"
        ], 
 "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "MSB7800", 
        "ports": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_6", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_9", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_19"
            "248a070300f88fe0_23", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_20"
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—system not found (by name)

Get System by IP

  • Description – lists a specific system using its IP

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ip=<system-ip>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "2.2.2.2", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "activeSM",
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active",
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "uptime": "N/A",
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c9030021f970_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c9030021f972_2", 
            "0002c9030021f971_1"
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST—IP parameter is not valid

Get System/s with Modules

  • Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their modules

  • Request URL

    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

    OR

    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Notes

    • In order to get information about the modules of one system or all systems, the chassis request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:

      'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'

    • If you do not wish to view the modules of any system, you can either not specify the chassis request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:

      'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Critical", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 10, 
        "uptime": "11d 10h 8m 11s",
        "temperature": "46", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            }
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "hw_revision": "N/A", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 1", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 1, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A",
                "hw_revision": "A5", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 3", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 3, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09071", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "hw_revision": "A5", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 2", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 2, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09078", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "hw_revision": "A5", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 4", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 4, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09070", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            },

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND when a single system is requested

Get System/s with Ports

  • Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their active ports

  • Request URL

    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

    or

    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Notes

    • In order to get information about the active ports of one system or all systems, the ports request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:

      'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'

    • If you do not wish to view the active ports of any system, you can either not specify the ports request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:

      'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.215.30.1", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 6, 
        "temperature": "N/A",
		"uptime": "N/A",
          "system_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ],
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 4, 
                "severity": "Minor",
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/2", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d1", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 15, 
                "severity": "Warning", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 3, 
                "severity": "Minor", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/1", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 14, 
                "severity": "Warning", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – NOT FOUND

Set Manual IP for System

  • Description – sets a manual IP address for a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
     "ip": "system_ip"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Set System URL & Script Attributes

  • Description – sets a value for URL and script attributes of a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>/properties

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
"script_file_name": "script_file_name",
"url":"url"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Set Manual Name for System

  • Description – sets a manual name for a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {  
     "description": "ufm-system-1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Get Managed Switches Power Consumption

  • Description - Gets the power consumption for all managed switches in the fabric, in both JSON and CSV format. If the csv_format parameter is set to true, the output is exported in CSV format. If set to false, the export is in JSON format.

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/power?csv_format=true

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
       {
         "node_guid": "0c42a1030079a66c",
         "sys_image_guid": "0c42a1030079a66c",
         "node_description": "MQM8700",
         "total_power": "112.12 Watts"
         }]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 16, 2025.
content here