Templates REST API
Description – API for using provisioning templates in UFM (getting, adding and refreshing templates)
Request URL – /ufmRest/templates
Main Operations
Get all templates
Get template
Add template
Remove template
Refresh templates list
Description – this interface is used to retrieve all templates
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/templates
Optional Request Parameters
"tags"
Comma seperated list of tags.
For example: .../templates?tags="switch,Mellanox"
"profile"
Profile of the template.
For example: .../templates?profile="ib"
"system_type"
Type of system.
For example: .../templates?system_type=Mellanox Switch
Request Data – N/A
Response
[{
"matchingValidationTemplate":
null,
"description":
"Shows SNMP settings and status",
"filePath":
"/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-SNMP",
"validationTemplate":
null,
"portProvisioning":
null,
"systemProfile":
"",
"parsingScript":
null,
"systemType":
"Mellanox Switch",
"owner":
"*system*",
"title":
"Show-SNMP",
"tags":
"switch,Mellanox"}, {
"matchingValidationTemplate":
null,
"description":
"Displays health report.",
"filePath":
"/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-Health-Report",
"validationTemplate":
null,
"portProvisioning":
null,
"systemProfile":
"",
"parsingScript":
null,
"systemType":
"Mellanox Switch",
"owner":
"*system*",
"title":
"Show-Health-Report",
"tags":
"switch,Mellanox"}, . . .
Status Codes
200 – successful operation
Description – this interface is used to retrieve the content of a specific template
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/<templates>/<template_name>
Request Data – N/A
Response
{
"matchingValidationTemplate":
null,
"description":
"Shows SNMP settings and status",
"filePath":
"/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-SNMP",
"validationTemplate":
null,
"portProvisioning":
null,
"systemProfile":
"",
"content": [
"#!desc: Shows SNMP settings and status\n",
"#!system_profile:\n",
"#!system_type: mlnxos_switch\n",
"#!update_conf: false\n",
"#!owner: *system*\n",
"show snmp\n"],
"parsingScript":
null,
"systemType":
"Mellanox Switch",
"owner":
"*system*",
"title":
"Show-SNMP",
"tags":
"switch,Mellanox"}
Status Codes
200 – successful operation
400 – template <template_name> does not exist
Description – this interface is used to add/create a new user-defined template
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/<templates>
Request Data
{
"title":
"tenplate_title",
"systemType":
"Mellanox Switch",
"content":[
"the content of the template"],
"description":
"template_description"}
Response – HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with template name created for running the CLI command on the specified switches
Status Codes
201 – created
409 – template with a name 'template_title' already exists. Please select a different name.
400 – missing attribute(s) : attr_name
Description – this API is used to remove an existing template
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/<templates>/<template-id>
Request Data – N/A
Response – N/A
Status Codes
204 – no content
Description – this interface is used to refresh the templates list, after a new user-defined template was created
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/<templates>/refresh
Request Data – N/A
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
General Templates
Available Templates
Description
Arguments
Globals
Locals
Disable-SNMP
Disables SNMP on the switch
Disable-SNMP-V3
Disables SNMP v3
user_name - username to use
Disable-Telnet
Disables the telnet service on the switch
Enable-SNMP
Enables SNMP and defines 'public' community string
community_name - community name to enable
Enable-SNMP-V3
Creates an SNMP v3 user 'admin' with predefined authentication and privacy passwords
Enable-Telnet
Enables the telnet service on the switch
Install-License
Installing Switch license
license_key – license key to install
Remove-SNMP-Host
Removes a trap-receiver
IP_address – IP address of SNMP host to remove
Reset-Counters
Clears all the counters
Set-CLI-Logout
Sets default CLI log-out interval
auto_logout_timeout – auto-logout timeout value (in minutes)
Set-Email-Notifications
Sets up an email server and a recipient for email notifications
Set-Hostname
Sets hostname of the switch
switch_hostname – hostname to set
Set-NTP-Server
Sets up an NTP server, sets the time zone and synchronizes the date
Set-SNMP-V2c-Traps
Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v2c traps with given community
Set-SNMP-V3-Traps
Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v3 traps with username and predefined authentication and privacy passwords
Show-Running-Config
Shows the running configuration of the switch
Show-SNMP
Shows SNMP settings and status
Show-SNMP-Host
Shows list of trap-receivers
Show-SNMP-User
Shows the list of SNMP users
Show-Power
Displays power supplies and power usage
Show-Fan
Displays fans status and speed
Show-Health-Report
Displays health report
Show-Voltage
Displays power supplies voltage level
Show-Protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system
InfiniBand Templates
Available Templates
Description
Disable-SM
Disables subnet manager
Enable-SM
Enables subnet manager