On This Page
Topology Compare REST API
This API is asynchronous, therefore will create a hidden job and return its ID in the response.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/reports/Topology_Compare
Payload:
.topofile (the payload is optional and if you do not send it, then the topology is compared against the master typology).
Response: redirect to job ID
URL: GET ufmRestV2/reports/last_report/Topology_Compare
Response:
"{
{
"added": {
"nodes": [
{
"guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"system_name":
"L0_R03_B15_I04",
"ip":
"0.0.0.0",
"type":
"switch"
},
{
"guid":
"0002c90000012721",
"system_name":
"H_5",
"ip":
"0.0.0.0",
"type":
"host"
}
],
"links": [
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b7c",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_28:0002c90000021b7c_4"
},
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b88",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_31:0002c90000021b88_4"
},
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b8c",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_32:0002c90000021b8c_4"
}
]
},
"removed": {
"nodes": [
{
"guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"system_name":
"L0_R03_B15_I04",
"ip":
"0.0.0.0",
"type":
"switch"
},
{
"guid":
"0002c90000012721",
"system_name":
"H_5",
"ip":
"0.0.0.0",
"type":
"host"
}
],
"links": [
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b7c",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_28:0002c90000021b7c_4"
},
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b88",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_31:0002c90000021b88_4"
},
{
"source_guid":
"0002c9000002026c",
"destination_guid":
"0002c90000021b8c",
"name":
"0002c9000002026c_32:0002c90000021b8c_4"
}
]
}
}
URL: GET /ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare
Response:
[
{
"report_id":
"4",
"report_scope":
"Periodic",
"timestamp":
"2021-06-22 11:00:00"
},
{
"report_id":
"5",
"report_scope":
"Periodic",
"timestamp":
"2021-06-22 11:05:00"
},
{
"report_id":
"6",
"report_scope":
"Periodic",
"timestamp":
"2021-06-22 11:10:00"
},
]
URL: GET /ufmRest/reports/Topology_Compare/<report_id>
Response:
{
"title":
"Topology Compare Report",
"date":
"2021-01-21 12:02:00",
"sections": [
{
"title":
"Topology Compare",
"description":
"Compares planned topology to an actual one ",
"status": {
"severity":
"Critical",
"value":
"Completed Successfully. 3 Errors Found, 1 Warnings Found"
},
"elements": [
{
"status": {
"severity":
"Critical",
"value":
"Completed Successfully. 3 Errors Found, 1 Warnings Found"
},
"elements": [
{
"Detected Differences":
" Found mismatches between the topology defined in /opt/ufm/data/fabric.topo and the discovered fabric.",
"Severity":
"Warning"
},
{
"Detected Differences":
" Total: 3 Additional nodes detected",
"Severity":
"Critical"
},
{
"Detected Differences":
" Unplanned node detected: r-hyp-sw01/U1",
"Severity":
"Critical"
},
{
"Detected Differences":
" Unplanned node detected: r-ufm254-hyp-03/mlx5_0",
"Severity":
"Critical"
},
{
"Detected Differences":
" Unplanned node detected: r-ufm254-hyp-04/U1",
"Severity":
"Critical"
} ] } ] } ],
"Created by":
"admin"
}
Update Master Topology File with Current Topology or External File
URL: POST ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare/master_topology
External file optional (if not sent, the API aligns the master topology with the current topology).
Description: generates the .topo file for the current topology. Could be synchronous or asynchronous call.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare/topology_file
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"file_name": "mytop.topo"
}
Description: requests the file from the server side in order to download it on the local machine.
URL: GET /ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare/topology_file/<file_name>
Response:
.topofile
URL: GET /ufmRest/notifications
Response:
[
{
"instanceID":
4,
"subject":
"Topology Diff",
"severity":
"Info",
"timestamp":
"2021-01-29 15:16:18",
"read":
true,
"body": {
"is_stable":
true} }]
Description: Acknowledge the notification once the user gets the message.
URL: PUT/ufmRest/notifications/>instanceID>
Response: 202 successful operation