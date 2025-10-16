On This Page
Unhealthy Devices REST API
Description - The Unhealthy Devices API provides access to a list of unhealthy devices in the fabric, as well as the ability to retrieve the health state of a specific device by its name.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices
Main Operations
Description – Returns a list of unhealthy devices in the fabric. A device is considered unhealthy if all of its ports are unhealthy.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[
{
"name":
"0002c9030060dc20",
"dname":
"switch-ec4034/6",
"health_state":
"UNHEALTHY"
},
]
Status Codes:
200 OK
Description – Retrieves the health state of a specific device.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices/<device name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{
"name":
"0002c9030060dc20",
"dname":
"switch-ec4034/6",
"health_state":
"UNHEALTHY"
}
Status Codes:
200 OK
404 NOT FOUND