Uploading New UFM Appliance Version REST API

Infrastructure Usage

  • Using upgrade_ufm_appliance.py package which is part of the UFM software.

  • Using UFM REST API infrastructure to control the upgrade.

Upgrade Flow

  • Prerequisite:

    1. The upgrade is performed only on UFM APL.

    2. The system's initial version is HA master/slave.

    3. UFM runs on the master system.

  • Via REST API, download the UFM appliance image.

  • Via REST API, start upgrade using upgrade_ufm_appliance.py tool. The tool performs the following steps:

    1. Validates cluster.

    2. Retrieves HA status.

    3. Verifies installed version.

    4. Uploads the image to both systems.

    5. Installs the image on both systems.

    6. Changes boot location on slave.

    7. Reloads slave.

    8. Changes boot location on master.

  • Via REST API reload master.

REST API

Upload New UFM APL Image

  • Description – Allows users to upload a new UFM APL image before applying the upgrade.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app//images/appliance

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "file": " image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img" 
}

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters, allowed only 10 images).

Delete UFM APL Image

  • Description – Allows users to delete an uploaded UFM APL.

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/images/appliance/<image_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Activate UFM APL Upgrade Image

  • Description – Allows users to activate UFM APL upgrade.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "name": " image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img" 
}

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST— Bad or missing parameter

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Activate UFM APL Master reload

  • Description – Allows users to reload master system.

  • Request URL –POST /ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data:

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

Get the List of Available Images

  • Description – Allows users to get all the available images applied on a device.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/images/appliance

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Response Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    { 
image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img,
image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.9-20220502-060753.img
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Upgrade Status

  • Description – Allows users to get upgrade status.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade_status

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    2022-05-17 07:44:49.374 INFO    Going to install image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img: image version UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7
2022-05-17 07:44:49.381 INFO    Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:44:49.382 INFO    Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:44:49.382 INFO    Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:44:49.382 INFO    Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:45:25.069 INFO    Image version for 10.209.36.38 is: UFMAPL_4.8.0.4_UFM_6.9.0.4
2022-05-17 07:45:25.069 INFO    Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:45:41.007 INFO    Show installed images on: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:45:47.015 INFO    Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:45:47.016 INFO    Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:45:52.491 INFO    Image version for 10.209.36.35 is: UFMAPL_4.8.0.4_UFM_6.9.0.4
2022-05-17 07:45:52.491 INFO    Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:46:07.550 INFO    Show installed images on: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:46:13.212 INFO    Upgrading cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:46:13.212 INFO    Uploading image /tmp/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img on: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:46:13.213 INFO    Uploading image /tmp/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7-20220502-060753.img on: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:47:59.972 INFO    Installing image on: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:48:00.964 INFO    Installing image on: 10.209.36.35
2022-05-17 07:49:28.473 INFO    Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:49:33.882 INFO    Rebooting device: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:49:38.744 INFO    Reload command 'reload noconfirm' initiated on '10.209.36.38'
2022-05-17 07:53:47.738 INFO    Reload command on '10.209.36.38' ended, status: True
2022-05-17 07:53:47.739 INFO    Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.38
2022-05-17 07:53:52.999 INFO    Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.35
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND (log file not found)

UFM System Dump API

Create New System Dump 

  • Description – Allows users to execute UFM system dump according to the mode of operation (if mode is not specified, the Default mode is set, see below). The system triggers the job, and once created, it signals the start of the backup process. Upon process completion, the job returns the location of the backup (system dump) on the machine.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/backup?mode=Default

  • Mode

    • Default – For basic collection

    • Snapshot – For more extended collection (including UFM logs)

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Response type - hyperlink

  • Response Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    !DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN"> 
<title>Redirecting...</title> 
<h1>Redirecting...</h1> 
<p>You should be redirected automatically to target URL: <a href="/ufmRestV2/jobs/10">/ufmRestV2/jobs/10</a>.  If not click the link.  
Status Codes 
202 – ACCEPTED 
400 – bad request.

