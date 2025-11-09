On This Page
Modules REST API
Description – returns information on all modules in the fabric, or on a specific module by name, or on all modules of a specific system
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules
Main Operations
Get all modules
Get module/s by name
Get all modules of a specific system
Description – returns information on all modules in the fabric
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"MT2019T11021",
"hw_revision":
"AF",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"41",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / system 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"3.11.2016-X86_64",
"hw_version":
"MQM8700-HS2F",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed":
"N/A",
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_1007_01",
"description":
"SYSTEM",
"type":
"SYSTEM",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"MT2019T11021",
"hw_revision":
"AF",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / MGMT 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MQM8700-HS2F",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed":
"N/A",
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4000_01",
"description":
"MGMT - 1",
"type":
"MGMT",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11831.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10517.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_01",
"description":
"FAN - 1",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
3,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 3",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11624.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10601.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_03",
"description":
"FAN - 3",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11831.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10517.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_02",
"description":
"FAN - 2",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
5,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 5",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11831.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10517.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_05",
"description":
"FAN - 5",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
4,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 4",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11726.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10517.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_04",
"description":
"FAN - 4",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
6,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / FAN 6",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11938.00",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"10686.00",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_4001_06",
"description":
"FAN - 6",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"MT2019T10901",
"hw_revision":
"A3",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / PS 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MTEF-PSF-AC-C",
"power":
115.25,
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"11856.00",
"Fan":
"F1"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_2005_02",
"description":
"PS - 2",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"serial_number":
"MT2019T10902",
"hw_revision":
"A3",
"status":
"fatal",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Warning",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / PS 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MTEF-PSF-AC-C",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"-",
"Fan":
"-"} ],
"name":
"0c42a1030079a66c_2005_01",
"description":
"PS - 1",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.32",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9533",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8549",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_01",
"description":
"FAN - 1",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9533",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8549",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_02",
"description":
"FAN - 2",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
3,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 3",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9533",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8604",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_03",
"description":
"FAN - 3",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
4,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 4",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9465",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8604",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_04",
"description":
"FAN - 4",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
5,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 5",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9533",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8604",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_05",
"description":
"FAN - 5",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
6,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 6",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9266",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8494",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_06",
"description":
"FAN - 6",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
7,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 7",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9139",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8180",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_07",
"description":
"FAN - 7",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"absent",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Warning",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / PS 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"N/A",
"Fan":
"F1"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_2005_01",
"description":
"PS - 1",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"MT2312XZ02XH",
"hw_revision":
"A5",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / PS 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MTEF-PSF-AC-K",
"power":
134.81,
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9888",
"Fan":
"F1"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_2005_02",
"description":
"PS - 2",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"MT2316XZ009L",
"hw_revision":
"AE",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"44",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / system 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"nvos-25.02.1960",
"hw_version":
"MQM9700-NS2F",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed":
"N/A",
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_1007_01",
"description":
"SYSTEM",
"type":
"SYSTEM",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"description":
"Aggregation Node (0c42a1030079a674)",
"device_name":
"sw-ufm-qm01",
"device_type":
"SHArP",
"module_index":
0,
"temperature":
"N/A",
"hosting_system_guid":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"status":
"active",
"severity":
"Info",
"path":
"default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"max_ib_ports":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"name":
"0c42a1030079a674",
"type":
"SHARP",
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"description":
"Aggregation Node (9c0591030085b3d0)",
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"SHArP",
"module_index":
0,
"temperature":
"N/A",
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"status":
"active",
"severity":
"Info",
"path":
"default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"max_ib_ports":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"name":
"9c0591030085b3d0",
"type":
"SHARP",
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"ports": [ ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – get module/s using their name
Request URL – GET/ufmRest/resources/modules/<module-name1>,<module-name2>,…
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"status":
"OK",
"psid":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MTEF-FANF-A",
"hw_revision":
"A5",
"name":
"248a070300f88fe0_4001_01",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"type":
"FAN",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"description":
"FAN - 1",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"serial_number":
"MT1704X09072",
"path":
"default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1",
"device_name":
"switch-ec4034",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—module was not found (by name)
Description – returns all modules for a specific system
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?system=<system-name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9465",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8549",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_01",
"description":
"FAN - 1",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9332",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8549",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_02",
"description":
"FAN - 2",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
3,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 3",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9332",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8440",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_03",
"description":
"FAN - 3",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
4,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 4",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9465",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8604",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_04",
"description":
"FAN - 4",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
5,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 5",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9533",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8549",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_05",
"description":
"FAN - 5",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
6,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 6",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9266",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8387",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_06",
"description":
"FAN - 6",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
7,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / FAN 7",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9266",
"Fan":
"F1"}, {
"current_speed":
"8387",
"Fan":
"F2"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_4001_07",
"description":
"FAN - 7",
"type":
"FAN",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"status":
"absent",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Warning",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / PS 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"N/A",
"Fan":
"F1"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_2005_01",
"description":
"PS - 1",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"MT2312XZ02XH",
"hw_revision":
"A5",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / PS 2",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"MTEF-PSF-AC-K",
"power":
134.52,
"fan_speed": [ {
"current_speed":
"9888",
"Fan":
"F1"} ],
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_2005_02",
"description":
"PS - 2",
"type":
"PS",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"Switch",
"max_ib_ports":
0,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"serial_number":
"MT2316XZ009L",
"hw_revision":
"AE",
"status":
"OK",
"temperature":
"44",
"severity":
"Info",
"hca_dev_id":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: ufm-ndr-04 / system 1",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"sw_version":
"nvos-25.02.1960",
"hw_version":
"MQM9700-NS2F",
"power":
"N/A",
"fan_speed":
"N/A",
"name":
"9c0591030085b3c0_1007_01",
"description":
"SYSTEM",
"type":
"SYSTEM",
"guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"system_ip":
"10.209.224.250",
"ports": [ ] }, {
"description":
"Aggregation Node (9c0591030085b3d0)",
"device_name":
"ufm-ndr-04",
"device_type":
"SHArP",
"module_index":
0,
"temperature":
"N/A",
"hosting_system_guid":
"9c0591030085b3c0",
"status":
"active",
"severity":
"Info",
"path":
"default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"number_of_chips":
0,
"max_ib_ports":
"N/A",
"power":
"N/A",
"name":
"9c0591030085b3d0",
"type":
"SHARP",
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"ports": [ ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules in the fabric.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_1090120019",
"hw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"0002c9030021f970_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4099,
"sw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-3",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0002c9030021f970",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm134",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"0002c9030021f972_2",
"0002c9030021f971_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_2190110032",
"hw_version":
"12.25.1020",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"248a0703002e6292_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4115,
"sw_version":
"12.25.1020",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-4",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"248a0703002e6292",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm139",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"248a0703002e6293_2",
"248a0703002e6292_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2026",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"98039b030000e456_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2026",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"98039b030000e456",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm128 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm128",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"98039b030000e456_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2",
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"b8599f03000a77d0_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"b8599f03000a77d1_2",
"b8599f03000a77d0_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_1090120019",
"hw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"0002c90300455bc0_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4099,
"sw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-3",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0002c90300455bc0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm131 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm131",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"0002c90300455bc2_2",
"0002c90300455bc1_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"248a0703002e628e_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4115,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-4",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"248a0703002e628e",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm135 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"248a0703002e628e_1",
"248a0703002e628f_2"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"N/A",
"hw_version":
"N/A",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"0008f10001085600_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
23141,
"sw_version":
"N/A",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-3",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0008f10001085600",
"device_type":
"Gateway",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Gateway: Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"0008f10001085601_1"],
"severity":
"Info"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules in the fabric including their respective ports.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&ports=true
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_1090120019",
"hw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"0002c9030021f970_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4099,
"sw_version":
"2.42.5000",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-3",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"0002c9030021f970",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm134",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [ {
"peer_lid":
11,
"number":
2,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"0002c903007b78b0_9",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"9",
"guid":
"0002c9030021f972",
"peer_node_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"lid":
6,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [],
"active_speed":
"14.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"0002c9030021f970",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/2",
"name":
"0002c9030021f972_2",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/2",
"peer_node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
2}, {
"peer_lid":
11,
"number":
1,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"0002c903007b78b0_8",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"8",
"guid":
"0002c9030021f971",
"peer_node_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"lid":
1,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [],
"active_speed":
"14.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"0002c9030021f970",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/1",
"name":
"0002c9030021f971_1",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/1",
"peer_node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
1} ],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_2190110032",
"hw_version":
"12.25.1020",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"248a0703002e6292_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4115,
"sw_version":
"12.25.1020",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-4",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"248a0703002e6292",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dmz-ufm139",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [ {
"peer_lid":
18,
"number":
2,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"248a070300f88fe0_32",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"32",
"guid":
"248a0703002e6293",
"peer_node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"lid":
10,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"25.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"248a0703002e6292",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/2",
"name":
"248a0703002e6293_2",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/2",
"peer_node_name":
"switch-ec4034",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
2}, {
"peer_lid":
18,
"number":
1,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"248a070300f88fe0_31",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"31",
"guid":
"248a0703002e6292",
"peer_node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"lid":
9,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"25.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"248a0703002e6292",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/1",
"name":
"248a0703002e6292_1",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/1",
"peer_node_name":
"switch-ec4034",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
1} ],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"12.25.1020",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"98039b030000e456_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2026",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2, ...
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules for a specific host system
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&system=<system_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2",
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"b8599f03000a77d0_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [
"b8599f03000a77d1_2",
"b8599f03000a77d0_1"],
"severity":
"Info"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – lists all HCA modules for a specific host system including their respective ports
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&system=<system_id>&ports=true
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
1,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [ {
"peer_lid":
18,
"number":
2,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"248a070300f88fe0_20",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"20",
"guid":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0b",
"peer_node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"lid":
4,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"25.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/2",
"name":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/2",
"peer_node_name":
"switch-ec4034",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
2}, {
"peer_lid":
18,
"number":
1,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"248a070300f88fe0_19",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"19",
"guid":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
"peer_node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"lid":
3,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"25.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/1",
"name":
"ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-1/1",
"peer_node_name":
"switch-ec4034",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
1} ],
"severity":
"Info"}, {
"status":
"N/A",
"psid":
"MT_0000000008",
"hw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"hw_revision":
"N/A",
"name":
"b8599f03000a77d0_0_00",
"hca_dev_id":
4119,
"sw_version":
"16.27.2008",
"type":
"HCA",
"number_of_chips":
1,
"description":
"HCA - 1",
"nic_type":
"ConnectX-5",
"max_ib_ports":
2,
"module_index":
2,
"hosting_system_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"device_type":
"Computer",
"serial_number":
"N/A",
"path":
"default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1",
"device_name":
"r-dcs96",
"temperature":
"N/A",
"ports": [ {
"peer_lid":
11,
"number":
2,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"0002c903007b78b0_20",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"20",
"guid":
"b8599f03000a77d1",
"peer_node_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"lid":
15,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"14.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2",
"name":
"b8599f03000a77d1_2",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-2/2",
"peer_node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
2}, {
"peer_lid":
11,
"number":
1,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"0002c903007b78b0_19",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"peer_port_dname":
"19",
"guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"peer_node_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"lid":
14,
"severity":
"Info",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"capabilities": [
"reset",
"healthy_operations",
"disable"],
"active_speed":
"14.0 Gbps",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"description":
"Computer IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"tier":
1,
"path":
"default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1",
"name":
"b8599f03000a77d0_1",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"HCA-2/1",
"peer_node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
1} ],
"severity":
"Info"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK