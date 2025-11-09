On This Page
NVIDIA SHARP REST API
Important Notes:
SHARPv2 must be running (enable_SHARP = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (
enable_SHARP_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.
When SHARP is configured to operate in automatic reservation management by PKeys (
reservation_auto_by_pkeysconfig parameter is set to TRUE), then the create, delete and update REST-APIs mentioned below are ignored, since SHARP is automatically creating, deleting and updating the reservations from the definitions of the PKeys. The Get reservation REST-API can still be used in this mode, to query for the existing reservations that were created automatically.
NVIDIA SHARP reservation REST APIs support the following operations:
Get All Reservations
Description – Retrieves all SHARP reservations
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Response
{ "anas1":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"] }, "anas2":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"] } }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Get Specific SHARP Reservation
Description – Gets specific SHARP reservation by app_id
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
{
"anas1":{
"pkey": "0x12",
"guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
}
}
Create a New SHARP Reservation
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description – Creates a new SHARP reservation. By default, the SHARP blocking API is called, which entails sending the reservation request to SHARP and awaiting the response (success or fail). To revert to the previous behavior of using the non-blocking API, set the "blocking" parameter in the API to false. If the partial allocation parameter is set to false, the SHARP allocation request will not succeed in the event that even a single node is absent in the fabric. By default, this parameter is set to true.
Example of a false partial allocation: Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources?partially_alloc=false
Example of calling a non-blocking API: Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources?blocking=false
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED (All nodes were added successfully to created allocation)
206 – PARTIAL (Not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric)
200 - OK (All nodes were added successfully to the created allocation and the SHARP blocking API is called)
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Request Data
Name
Value
Default
Description
Mandatory/Optional
App_id
String
None
"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey) Application id.
It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation
Mandatory
App_resources_limit
Integer
-1
Application resources limitation
Optional
Hosts_names
String
None
A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to sharp allocation.
Example:
"r-ufm77,r-ufm51"
Optional
Port_guids
list
None
List of ports guids Example:
["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]
Optional
pkey
Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive
"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)
Created network PKey to be used by Sharp
Optional
Examples:
Create SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:
{
"app_id":
"99",
"hosts_names":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm55",
"pkey":
"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -
1}
Create SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:
{
"app_id":
"99",
"port_guids": [
"f452140300383a01",
"f452140300383a02"],
"pkey":
"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -
1}
Delete SHARP Reservation
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of the UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description - Deletes SHARP Allocation. By default, the SHARP blocking API is called to delete SHARP reservation.
Example of calling delete allocation using SHARP blocking API: Request URL - DELETE /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/<app_id>
Example of calling delete allocation using SHARP non-blocking API: Request URL - DELETE /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/<app_id>?blocking=false
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Update SHARP Reservation
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description – Updates SHARP Allocation. By default, the update SHARP blocking API is called, which entails sending the update reservation request to SHARP and awaiting the response (success or fail). To revert to the previous behavior of using the non-blocking API, set the "blocking" parameter in the API to false. If the partial allocation parameter is set to false, the SHARP allocation request will not succeed in the event that even a single node is absent in the fabric. By default, this parameter is set to true.
Example of a false partial allocation: Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/<app_id>?partially_alloc=false
Example of calling a non-blocking API: Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources<app_id>?blocking=false
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED (All nodes were updated successfully to SHARP allocation)
206 – PARTIAL (Not all nodes were updated to SHARP allocation because they are not found in the fabric)
200 - OK (All nodes were updated successfully to the SHARP allocation and the SHARP blocking API is called)
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Body Examples:
Update SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:
{
"hosts_names":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"}
Update SHARP allocation by sending
port_guids:
{
"port_guids":[
"f452140300383a01",
"f452140300383a02"] }
Update SHARP Reservation by Delta
Description – Updates the SHARP Allocation API to allow updating an existing allocation by specifying only the added and removed RDMA NIC GUIDs, rather than requiring the full list.
Add GUIDs to SHARP Allocation API
Description: Add port_guids to update the existing SHARP allocation. This API will take in a list of RDMA NIC GUIDs and add them to a specified SHARP reservation.
Method: PUT
URL: /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/<app_id>/add_guids
Request Body Example:
{
"port_guids”: ["98039b0300860ace
","98039b0300860acf
","b8599f03000a7768"] }
Remove GUIDs from SHARP Allocation API
Description: Remove port_guids to update the existing SHARP allocation. This API will take in a list of RDMA NIC GUIDs and remove them from a specified SHARP reservation.
Method: PUT
URL:
/ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/<app_id>/remove_guids
Request Body Example:
{
"port_guids": [
"f452140300383a01",
"f452140300383a02"] }
Get All Sharp Reservations API
Description: Returns a dictionary of all SHARP reservation and partition keys without the member GUIDs info
Method: GET
URL:
ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources?with_guids=false
Response:
{
"10": {
"pkey":
"0x12"},
"99":{
"pkey":
"0x13"} }
The SHARP jobs REST API provides methods on obtaining information on SHARP jobs and support the following operations:
Get All SHARP Jobs
Description – Retrieves all active SHARP jobs.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/jobs
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response
{
"99:58":{
"job_id":
58,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } } } },
"reservation_key":
"99"},
"99:74":{
"job_id":
74,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } },
"reservation_key":
"99"} } } }
Get a Specific SHARP Job
Description – Retrieves specific active SHARP jobs with specific a reservation_id
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/jobs/<job_id>?reservation_id=<reservation_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT_FOUND
Response
{
"99:58":{
"job_id":
58,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } } } },
"reservation_key":
"99"} }
Get All SHARP Non-Blocking Jobs
Description – Retrieves all active SHARP jobs using non blocking SHARP API
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/jobs_nb
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response – the HTTP response location header contains a URL with job ID created for running the action.
Example:
{
"ID":
"1",
"Status":
"Completed",
"Progress":
100,
"Description":
"Get sharp jobs",
"Created":
"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
"LastUpdated":
"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
"Summary": {
"99:58":{
"job_id":
58,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } } } },
"reservation_key":
"99"},
"99:74":{
"job_id":
74,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } },
"reservation_key":
"99"} } } },
"RelatedObjects":[],
"CreatedBy":
"admin",
"Operation":
"Get sharp jobs",
"Foreground":
true,
"SiteName":
""}
Get Specific SHARP Non-Blocking Job
Description – Retrieves specific active SHARP jobs with specific reservation_id using non blocking SHARP API
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/resources/jobs_nb/<job_id>?reservation_id=<reservation_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT_FOUND
Response – the HTTP Response location header contains a URL with job ID created for running the action. Example:
{
"ID":
"1",
"Status":
"Completed",
"Progress":
100,
"Description":
"Get sharp jobs",
"Created":
"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
"LastUpdated":
"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
"Summary": {
"99:58":{
"job_id":
58,
"num_guids":
1,
"num_rails":
1,
"trees":{
"0":{
"tree_id":
0,
"type":
"LLT",
"ANs":{
"0x33333":{
"description":
"sw3",
"lid":
23,
"rank":
1,
"guid":
"0x33333",
"parent_guid":
null,
"child_guids":
null,
"hca_guids":[
"0x78395179",
"0x78395178"] } } } },
"reservation_key":
"99"},
"RelatedObjects":[],
"CreatedBy":
"admin",
"Operation":
"Get sharp jobs",
"Foreground":
true,
"SiteName":
""}