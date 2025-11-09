On This Page
- App REST API
- Managed Domains REST APIs
- Inventory REST APIs
- Allocations REST APIs
- Statistics REST APIs
NVLink REST API
The REST API is grouped into the following categories:
App REST APIs: General plugin information
Managed Domains APIs: Managing domain connections
Inventory APIs: Querying hardware and configuration details
Get Version
Description: Get a version of NVLink Aggregator
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/app/version
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Version is successfully returned
Content:
{
"version":
"0.2.9"}
Get Managed Domains
Description: Get a list of managed domains
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains
Responses:
200 - OK
Description: List of managed domains is successfully returned
Content:
{
"managed_domains": [ {
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"host":
"nvlink-01",
"controller_port":
9370,
"telemetry_port":
9351}, ... ] }
Add Managed Domains
Description: Add one or more new managed domains
URL:
POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains/add
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
host
string
Hostname or IP of the switch running NMX Controller. Both hostname and IP can contain range expressions
true
—
controller_port
integer
Port number of NMX Controller gRPC API server
false
9370
telemetry_port
integer
Port number of NMX Telemetry gRPC API server
false
9351
[ {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"controller_port":
6901,
"telemetry_port":
9351}, {
"host":
"10.245.[16,17].[134-137]"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-[001-32]",
"telemetry_port":
9352} ]
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Operation is performed. The response body contains a list of operation statuses for each domain in a request
Content:
Parameter
Type
Description
host
string
A hostname or an IP of a domain
success
boolean
Whether an operation has succeeded for this domain or not
reason
string
A reason for an operation failure
[ {
"host":
"nvlink-001",
"success":
true,
"reason":
""}, {
"host":
"nvlink-002",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"already managed"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-003",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"unreachable"} ]
Remove Managed Domains
Description: Remove one or more existing managed domains
URL:
POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains/remove
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
host
string
Hostname or IP of the switch running NMX Controller. Both hostname and IP can contain range expressions
true
—
[ {
"host":
"10.245.16.133"}, {
"host":
"10.245.[16,17].[134-137]"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-[001-32]"} ]
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Operation is performed. The response body contains a list of operation statuses for each domain in a request
Content:
Parameter
Type
Description
host
string
A hostname or an IP of a domain
success
boolean
Whether an operation has succeeded for this domain or not
reason
string
A reason for an operation failure
[ {
"host":
"nvlink-001",
"success":
true,
"reason":
""}, {
"host":
"nvlink-002",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"isn't managed"} ]
Get Domains
Description: Gets a list of domains
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/domains
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only one domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned domains by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy,
unreachable
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of domains is successfully returned
Content:
{
"domains": [ {
"name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"telemetry_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
9351},
"counts": {
"num_gpus":
36,
"num_switches":
18,
"num_ports":
1296,
"num_links":
648},
"properties": {
"max_compute_nodes":
9,
"max_compute_nodes_per_chassis":
9,
"max_gpus_per_compute_node":
4,
"max_gpu_nvlinks":
18,
"max_switch_nodes":
9,
"max_switch_nodes_per_chassis":
9,
"max_switches_per_switch_node":
2,
"max_switch_nvlinks":
36,
"max_ports":
1296,
"max_partitions":
36,
"min_gpus_per_partition":
0,
"max_alids":
2,
"max_multicast_groups":
1024,
"line_rate":
25000},
"controller": {
"app_uuid":
"0eb9b4a7-62fc-4ce7-b51a-50b6fa9f1d50",
"app_ver":
"1.1.0_2025-05-09_21-04",
"host_os_details":
"Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS",
"components_ver": {
"fib":
"1.1.0_2025-05-09_21-04",
"gfm":
"R570.148",
"sm":
"2025.03.6"},
"capabilities": [
"fib",
"gfm",
"gw-api",
"sm"] },
"telemetry_controller": {
"app_uuid":
"0ae2c6c7-6d90-410f-8e54-d9985eee95a0",
"app_ver":
"3.0.4",
"host_os_details":
"Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS",
"components_ver": {
"clusterminder":
"1.1.10",
"envoy":
"1.33.0",
"gnmi-aggregator":
"1.15.0",
"gnmi_plugin":
"gnmi_telemetry_1.3.4-0.tar",
"nmx-connector":
"1.15.0",
"nvl-telemetry":
"1.21.4"},
"capabilities": [
"nvl telemetry",
"gnmi aggregation",
"syslog aggregation",
"redfish_aggregation"] },
"telemetry_config": {
"enabled":
true,
"update_period":
60,
"collect": {
"device": {
"gpu":
true,
"switch":
true},
"down_ports":
false},
"otlp": {
"counter_set":
"",
"field_set":
"",
"target":
"",
"inbound_queue":
10000},
"remote_write": {
"counter_set":
"",
"field_set":
"",
"target":
"",
"inbound_queue":
10000} },
"health":
"Healthy",
"state":
"Configured",
"config_status":
"CONFIG_DONE",
"controller_health":
"Healthy",
"telemetry_health":
"Healthy",
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T13:12:11+03:00"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Compute Nodes
Description: Get a list of compute nodes
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/compute_nodes
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only compute nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only compute nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned compute nodes by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
is_allocated
boolean
If true, allocated compute nodes will be returned, otherwise free compute nodes will be returned
false
?is_allocated=true
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of compute nodes is successfully returned
Content:
{
"compute_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"haxazeko",
"domain_uuid":
"3bc0511c-6ac2-428b-b546-843d3cad0f3f",
"name":
"haxazeko.chas-01.slot-03",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
3},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
2},
"partition_ids": [
"0x7ffe"],
"last_updated":
"2025-10-21T21:09:28+03:00",
"num_gpus":
4,
"health":
"Healthy"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Switch Nodes
Description: Get a list of switch nodes
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/switch_nodes
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only switch nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only switch nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned switch nodes by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of switch nodes is successfully returned
Content:
{
"switch_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"cymovewe",
"domain_uuid":
"d1d652ea-119e-4ffb-9f22-7023deba5c42",
"name":
"cymovewe.chas-01.slot-08",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
8},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
0},
"partition_ids": [],
"last_updated":
"2025-10-21T21:13:59+03:00",
"num_switches":
2,
"health":
"Healthy"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get GPUs
Description: Gets a list of GPUs
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/gpus
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only GPUs belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only GPUs belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned GPUs by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of GPUs is successfully returned
Content:
{
"gpus": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T16:42:14+03:00",
"name":
"locujoko.chas-01.cmp-node-07.gpu-01",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
16,
"host_id":
1},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
6},
"description":
"GB100 Nvidia Technologies 24",
"device_uid":
"0a48-fc18-c7cb-a43c",
"system_uid":
"0c64-56a8-0d9e-37c7",
"topology_id":
129,
"price_id":
10496,
"num_ports":
18,
"vendor_id":
713,
"device_id":
1,
"partition_ids": [
32766],
"health":
"Healthy",
"alids": [
1048] }, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Switches
Description: Gets a list of switches
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/switches
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only switches belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only switches belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned switches by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of switches is successfully returned
Content:
{
"switches": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T16:42:14+03:00",
"name":
"locujoko.chas-01.swt-node-01.swt-01",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
13,
"host_id":
1},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
0},
"description":
"MF0;mc-gb-nvl-020-001-switch:N5110_LD/U 16",
"device_uid":
"0000-0002-5133-445a",
"system_uid":
"0d6d-e7fc-d5da-13b0",
"topology_id":
129,
"price_id":
54004,
"num_ports":
72,
"vendor_id":
713,
"device_id":
1,
"partition_ids": [],
"hostname":
"mc-gb-nvl-020-001-switch",
"model":
"N5110_LD",
"health":
"Healthy"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Ports
Description: Gets a list of ports
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/ports
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only ports belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only ports belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of ports is successfully returned
Content:
{
"ports": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T17:12:14+03:00",
"port_uid":
"02e7-7ac6-7738-9e59",
"device_uid":
"0954-1c38-eb6e-07c0",
"peer_device_uid":
"0000-0002-2f8a-e90c",
"system_port_num":
0,
"compute_port_num":
4,
"subnet_prefix":
"0000-0000-0000-0000",
"base_lid":
2123,
"type":
"GPU",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"port_num":
5,
"peer_port_num":
1,
"cage_num":
0,
"cage_split_num":
0,
"cage_port_num":
0,
"rail":
0,
"plane":
0,
"link_rate":
0,
"partition_ids": [
32766],
"is_sdn_port":
false,
"contain_and_drain":
false}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Links
Description: Gets a list of links
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/links
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only links belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only links belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of links is successfully returned
Content
{
"links": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T17:12:14+03:00",
"endpoint_a": {
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
1,
"host_id":
1},
"device_uid":
"0d32-6108-ad29-dd4c",
"device_id":
4,
"port_num":
12,
"cage_num":
2147483647,
"cage_split_num":
2147483647,
"cage_port_num":
2147483647},
"endpoint_b": {
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
10,
"host_id":
1},
"device_uid":
"0000-0002-381b-8cd3",
"device_id":
2,
"port_num":
1,
"cage_num":
2147483647,
"cage_split_num":
2147483647,
"cage_port_num":
2147483647},
"type":
"GPU",
"state":
"Active"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Partitions
Description: Get a list of partitions
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/partitions
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only partitions belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only partitions belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
partition_id
string (hex)
Return only partitions with this ID
false
0x2e
health
string
Filter returned partitions by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of partitions is successfully returned
Content:
{
"partitions": [ {
"domain_name":
"nevexitu",
"domain_uuid":
"01ffdf80-5362-42ac-8191-289460699ea8",
"partition_id":
"0x7ffe",
"name":
"Default Partition",
"type":
"UID Based",
"num_gpus":
36,
"health":
"Healthy",
"resiliency_mode":
"Undefined",
"num_allocated_multicast_groups":
0,
"multicast_groups_limit":
0,
"last_updated":
"2025-10-22T15:26:05+03:00"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Create Partition
Description: Create a new partition
URL:
POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/partitions
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
domain_uuid
string
UUID of a domain in which a new partition will be created
true
—
partition_id
string (hex)
Must be unique in a domain
true
The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition
—
name
string
If not provided, it will be generated from the
partiion_id
false
For the
partition_id"0xe1" the generated
namewill be "prt_0xe1"
type
string
true
Location Based- A location-based partition is bound to the resources in the assigned location. The location is static, but the resources in the location are dynamic. This implies that if a compute tray that belongs to a partition is moved to a different slot, the partition loses the GPUs that migrated with the compute tray
UID Based- A UID-based partition is bound to the GPU UIDs even when the UIDs move between different locations in a domain
—
compute_node_locations
array
Array of
locationobjects for compute nodes to be allocated to the created partition. All GPUs belonging to specified compute nodes will be allocated to the partition. If not provided, an empty partition will be created
false
location.chassis_id
integer
true
—
location.slot_id
integer
true
—
{
"domain_uuid":
"a260d0ea-c2a0-499d-8367-2656034f6439",
"partition_id":
"0xe1",
"type":
"Location Based",
"compute_node_locations": [ {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
3}, {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
4} ] }
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: A partition was successfully created
Delete Partition
Description: Delete an existing partition. Deleting a partition is the release of associated partition resources such as GPUs, a unique name, multicast reservations, and the partition ID
URL:
DELETE /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/partitions
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
domain_uuid
string
UUID of a domain in which a new partition will be created
true
—
partition_id
string (hex)
Must be unique in a domain
true
The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition
—
{
"domain_uuid":
"a260d0ea-c2a0-499d-8367-2656034f6439",
"partition_id":
"0xe1", }
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: A partition was successfully deleted
Update Partition
Description: Update a partition (add/remove compute nodes to/from a partition)
URL:
PUT /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/partitions
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
domain_uuid
string
UUID of a domain in which a new partition will be created
true
—
partition_id
string (hex)
Must be unique in a domain
true
The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition
—
compute_node_locations
array
Array of
locationobjects for compute nodes that will be allocated to the partition after update. All GPUs belonging to specified compute nodes will be allocated to the partition. All compute nodes allocated to the partition and not mentioned in this parameter will be removed from the partition
true
—
location.chassis_id
integer
true
—
location.slot_id
integer
true
—
{
"domain_uuid":
"a260d0ea-c2a0-499d-8367-2656034f6439",
"partition_id":
"0xe1",
"compute_node_locations": [ {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
4}, {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
5} ] }
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: A partition was successfully updated
Get Allocatable Compute Nodes
Description: Get a list of allocatable compute nodes
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/compute_nodes
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only compute nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only compute nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
partition_id
string (hex)
Must be unique in a domain
false
?partition_id=0xfe
The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition
is_allocated
boolean
If true, allocated compute nodes will be returned, otherwise free compute nodes will be returned
false
?is_allocated=true
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of allocatable compute nodes is successfully returned
Content:
{
"compute_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"lokiboli",
"domain_uuid":
"a260d0ea-c2a0-499d-8367-2656034f6439",
"partition_id":
"0xfe",
"name":
"lokiboli.chas-01.slot-04",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
4},
"last_updated":
"2025-10-24T16:58:20+03:00"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Allocatable GPUs
Description: Get a list of allocatable GPUs
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/gpus
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only compute nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only compute nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
partition_id
string (hex)
Must be unique in a domain
false
?partition_id=0xfe
The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition
is_allocated
boolean
If true, allocated compute nodes will be returned, otherwise free compute nodes will be returned
false
?is_allocated=true
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of allocatable GPUs is successfully returned
Content:
{
"compute_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"nevexitu",
"domain_uuid":
"01ffdf80-5362-42ac-8191-289460699ea8",
"partition_id":
"0x7ffe",
"name":
"nevexitu.chas-01.slot-18.gpu-03",
"device_uid":
"0dbe-676c-44ee-0809",
"device_location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
18,
"host_id":
1,
"device_id":
3},
"last_updated":
"2025-10-24T17:02:23+03:00"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Domains Allocations Stats
Description: Get a list of domains' allocations statistics
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/allocations/domains
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only compute nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only compute nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of domains' allocations statistics is successfully returned
Content:
{
"domains": [ {
"domain_name":
"lokiboli",
"domain_uuid":
"a260d0ea-c2a0-499d-8367-2656034f6439",
"num_partitions":
1,
"compute_node_allocations": {
"total":
9,
"allocated":
2,
"free":
7},
"gpu_allocations": {
"total":
36,
"allocated":
8,
"free":
28},
"last_updated":
"2025-10-24T17:09:21+03:00"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Stats
Description: Get statistics about inventory elements
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/stats
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Statistics are successfully returned
Content:
{
"stats": {
"domains": {
"total":
5,
"healthy":
3,
"degraded":
2,
"unhealthy":
0,
"unreachable":
0},
"compute_nodes": {
"total":
45,
"healthy":
43,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
2},
"switch_nodes": {
"total":
45,
"healthy":
45,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
0},
"gpus": {
"total":
180,
"healthy":
178,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
2},
"switches": {
"total":
90,
"healthy":
90,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
0},
"partitions": {
"total":
5,
"healthy":
5,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
0},
"compute_node_allocations": {
"total":
45,
"allocated":
38,
"free":
7},
"gpu_allocations": {
"total":
180,
"allocated":
152,
"free":
28},
"last_updated":
"2025-10-24T17:10:53+03:00"}