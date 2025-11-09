NVLink REST API

domain_uuid string UUID of a domain in which a new partition will be created true —

partition_id string (hex) Must be unique in a domain true The valid range of values is from "0x1" to "0x7ffd". The value "0x7ffe" is reserved for the default partition —

name string If not provided, it will be generated from the partiion_id false For the partition_id "0xe1" the generated name will be "prt_0xe1"

type string true Location Based - A location-based partition is bound to the resources in the assigned location. The location is static, but the resources in the location are dynamic. This implies that if a compute tray that belongs to a partition is moved to a different slot, the partition loses the GPUs that migrated with the compute tray

UID Based - A UID-based partition is bound to the GPU UIDs even when the UIDs move between different locations in a domain —

compute_node_locations array Array of location objects for compute nodes to be allocated to the created partition. All GPUs belonging to specified compute nodes will be allocated to the partition. If not provided, an empty partition will be created false

location.chassis_id integer true —