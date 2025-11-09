NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.23.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.23.1  SNMP REST API

On This Page

SNMP REST API

Register Switches

  • Description: Registers switches to receive traps to the specified hosts

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/register

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    { 
  “switches”: [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”], 
  “hosts”: [“1.2.3.4”] 
}

Notes:

  • Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are registered to send traps to the plugin

  • Hosts are optional, specified switches are registered to send traps to the plugin by default

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Unregister Switches

  • Description: Unregisters switches to stop sending traps to the specified hosts

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/unregister

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    { 
  “switches”: [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”], 
  “hosts”: [“1.2.3.4”] 
}

Notes:

  • Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are unregistered

  • Hosts are optional, specified switches are unregistered to stop sending traps to the plugin by default

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Enable Trap

  • Description: Enables sending the specified traps from all switches

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/enable_trap

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    { 
  “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Disable Trap

  • Description: Disable the sending of specified traps from all switches

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/disable_trap

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    { 
 
  “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] 
 
} 

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Get a List of Registered Switches

  • Description: Gets a list of registered switches

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/switch_list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”] 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400– bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Get a List of Monitored Traps

  • Description: Gets a list of monitored traps

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/trap_list

  • Request: N/A

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [“trap1”, “trap2”, “trap3”] 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

SNMP Plugin Version

  • Description: Returns a release version

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/version

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 9, 2025
content here