UFM Infra REST API

Fast-API PKeys REST APIs

Add GUIDs to PKey

  • Description - Adds a list of configured GUIDs to PKey.

  • Request URL - POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys

  • Request Content Type - Application/json

  • Return value – Transaction ID

  • Note – There is an option to add an empty PKey using POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys/add

  • Request Data Parameters -

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    guids

    ["…",… ".."]Each GUID is a hexadecimal string with a minimum length of 16 characters and maximum length of 20 characters

    None

    List of port GUIDs

    Mandatory

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0"-"0x7fff" exclusive

    None

    Network PKey

    Mandatory

    index0

    Boolean: true/false

    False

    If true, the API will store the PKey at index 0 of the PKey table of the GUID.

    Optional

    ip_over_ib

    Boolean: true/false

    True

    PKey is a member in a multicast group that uses IP over InfiniBand

    Optional

    membership

    “full”, “limited”

    "full"

    • full”- members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

    • limited” - members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership. However, communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types.

    Optional

    memberships

    [“full”, “limited”, ...]List of “full” or “limited” comma-separated strings. It must be the same length as the GUIDs list. Each value by an index represents a GUID membership.

    []

    List of memberships to allow users to create or modify different membership per GUID in same PKey. GUID index 0 in the “guids” list will take index 0 from the memberships list and so on (by order)

    This parameter is optional. This parameter conflicts with the “membership” parameter. Users must select either a list of memberships or just one membership for all GUIDs.

Remove GUIDs from PKey

  • Description - Removes a list of configured GUIDs from PKey

  • Request URL - DELETE /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys//guids/,,…

  • Return value – transaction ID

  • Request Data Parameters -

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    guids

    Each GUID is a hexadecimal string with a minimum length of 16 characters and maximum length of 20 characters

    None

    List of port GUIDs

    Mandatory

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0"-"0x7fff" exclusive

    None

    Network PKey

    Mandatory

Delete PKey

  • Description - Deletes a PKey and all of its configured GUIDs .

  • Request URL - DELETE /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys/<pkey>/delete

  • Return value – transaction ID

Get Specific PKey

  • Description - returns information about the specified PKey. The "guids_data" parameter enables retrieving information on the GUIDs of the specified PKey as well.

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys/?guids_data= – hexadecimal pkey in the range of 0x0-0x7fff

  • Response Data Example – without GUID data

    { 
    "partition": "api_pkey_0x1",  
    "ip_over_ib": true 
} 

  • Response Data Example – with GUID data

    { 
    "guids": [ 
        { 
            "membership": "full",  
            "guid": "0002c903000e0b78",  
            "index0": false 
        } 
    ],  
    "ip_over_ib": true,  
    "partition": "api_pkey_0x1" 
} 

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All PKeys

  • Description - Returns a list of all PKeys.

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/pkeys

  • Response Data Example

    ["0x1", "0x2", "0x3"

Get Transaction ID

  • Description – Returns a transaction ID’s status

  • Request URLGET /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/transaction/<ID>

  • Optional Responses -

    • "WAITING"

    • "IN_PROGRESS"

    • "CONFIGURED_SM"

    • "FAILED"

    • "WAITING_FOR_SM"

Fast-API Sharp Reservation REST APIs

Create SHARP Reservation

  • Description - Creates a new SHARP reservation for an application

  • Request URL - POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/sharp_reservation

  • Request Content Type - Application/json

  • Return value – transaction ID

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    app_id

    String

    None

    Application ID for the SHARP reservation

    Mandatory

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0"-"0x7fff"

    "0x7fff"

    Partition key for the SHARP reservation

    Optional

    port_guids

    ["...", "..."] List of port GUIDs

    []

    List of port GUIDs to include in the SHARP reservation

    Optional

    app_resources_limit

    Integer

    -1

    Resource limit for the application

    Optional

  • Response Data Example:

    { "transaction_id": "123456"

Update SHARP Reservation

  • Description - Updates an SHARP reservation

  • Request URL - PUT /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/sharp_reservation

  • Request Content Type - Application/json

  • Return Value - transaction ID

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    app_id

    String

    None

    Application ID for the SHARP reservation

    Mandatory

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0"-"0x7fff"

    "0x7fff"

    Partition key for the SHARP reservation

    Optional

    port_guids

    ["...", "..."] List of port GUIDs

    []

    List of port GUIDs to include in the SHARP reservation

    Optional

  • Response Data Example:

    { "transaction_id": "123456"

Delete SHARP Reservation

  • Description - Deletes an existing SHARP reservation

  • Request URL - DELETE /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/sharp_reservation/{app_id}

  • Return value – transaction ID

  • Request Data Parameters:

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    app_id

    String

    None

    Application ID for the SHARP reservation

    Mandatory

  • Response Data Example:

    { "transaction_id": "123456"

Get All SHARP Reservations

  • Description - Retrieves details on all SHARP reservations

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/sharp_reservations

  • Response Data Example:

    [ { "app_id": "app1", "pkey": "0x7fff", "port_guids": ["0x123456789abcdef", "0x987654321fedcba"], "app_resources_limit": 100 }, { "app_id": "app2", "pkey": "0x7fff", "port_guids": ["0x123456789abcdef"], "app_resources_limit": -1 } ] 

Get Transaction Status

  • Description - Retrieves transaction status by transaction ID (TID)

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/sharp_reservation/transaction/{tid}

  • Response Data Example:

    { 
    "transaction_id": "sharp_res_123456", 
    "status": "CONFIGURED_SM" 
}

  • Optional Responses:

    • "WAITING"

    • "IN_PROGRESS"

    • "CONFIGURED_SM"

    • "FAILED"

    • "WAITING_FOR_SM"
