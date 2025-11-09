NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.23.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.23.1  Users REST API

On This Page

Users REST API

  • Description – these interfaces are used for managing UFM users by getting, creating, updating, and deleting them

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/users

  • Main Operations

    • Get all users

    • Get a user by name

    • Create a user

    • Update a user

    • Delete a user

    Note

    Note that in UFM Appliance, only TENANT users can be managed.

Get All Users

  • Description – lists all users in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "name": "admin-3",
        "group": "System_Admin",
        "id": 3
    },
    {
        "name": "tenant-1",
        "group": "Tenant",
        "id": 4
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get User by Name

  • Description – fet a specific user using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
     "name": "admin",
     "group" "System_Admin",
     "id": "1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

Create User

  • Description – creates a new user

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/users

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/

    Optional

    name

    String.

    Minimum length is 4.Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric characters and "_", "-".

    None

    Name of user

    Mandatory

    group

    String. One of the following:

    • "System_Admin",

    • "Fabric_Admin",

    • "Fabric_Operator",

    • "Monitoring_Only",

    • "Tenant"

    None

    Name of group

    Mandatory

    password

    String.

    Minimum length is 4.Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters

    None

    User’s password

    Mandatory

  • Request Data Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "name": "ufm-tenant",
    "group": "Tenant",
    "password": "655478"
}

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "name": "ufm-tenant"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Update User

  • Description – updates user’s password

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/

    Optional

    password

    String.

    Minimum length is 4.Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters

    None

    User’s password

    Mandatory

  • Request Data Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "password": "45364nnfgd"
}

  • Response – returns the username in the response body. Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "name": "admin"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Delete User

  • Description – deletes an existing user. Note that “admin” user cannot be deleted.

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 9, 2025
content here