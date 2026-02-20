NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.24.1
Alarms REST API

  • Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric, or on one alarm using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms

  • Main operations

    • Get all alarms

    • Get an alarm using its ID

    • Get alarms of a specific device

    • Remove alarms of a specific device

Get All Alarms

  • Description – Returns information on all alarms in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
   {
      "id":2,
      "type":"Switch",
      "name":"System Module Error",
      "description":"Module status FAULT",
      "event_type":394,
      "duration":"0 s",
      "reason":"Module PS 1 on sw-ufm-qm01(10.209.224.32) status is fatal",
      "severity":"Critical",
      "timestamp":"2024-05-28 08:23:10",
      "counter":"N/A",
      "event_count":459,
      "object_name":"0c42a1030079a66c",
      "object_path":"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01"
   },
   {
      "id":3,
      "type":"IBPort",
      "name":"Link HW Error",
      "description":"Link Downed",
      "event_type":112,
      "duration":"0 s",
      "reason":"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 2. Peer info: default / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
      "severity":"Warning",
      "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:18:51",
      "counter":"Infiniband_LinkDowned",
      "event_count":1,
      "object_name":"b8599f03000a7768_1",
      "object_path":"Computer: r-ufm77 / mlx5_0"
   }
]
  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Alarm Using ID

  • Description – Returns information on a specific alarm by its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms/<id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "id":9,
   "type":"Grid",
   "name":"System Information is missing",
   "description":"Switch System Information is missing",
   "event_type":406,
   "duration":"0 s",
   "reason":"Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0c42a1030079a66c due to bad credentials",
   "severity":"Warning",
   "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:21:45",
   "counter":"N/A",
   "event_count":1,
   "object_name":"Grid",
   "object_path":"Grid"
}

  • Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all alarms will be listed

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)

Get All Alarms of a Specific Device

  • Description – Returns information on all alarms of a specified device

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
   {
      "id":4,
      "type":"IBPort",
      "name":"Link HW Error",
      "description":"Link Downed",
      "event_type":112,
      "duration":"0 s",
      "reason":"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 3. Peer info: default \/ Switch: ufm-ndr-04 \/ 62.",
      "severity":"Warning",
      "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:18:51",
      "counter":"Infiniband_LinkDowned",
      "event_count":1,
      "object_name":"0c42a1030079a66c_33",
      "object_path":"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 \/ 33"
   },
   {
      "id":5,
      "type":"IBPort",
      "name":"Link HW Error",
      "description":"Link Downed",
      "event_type":112,
      "duration":"0 s",
      "reason":"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 3. Peer info: default \/ Switch: ufm-ndr-04 \/ 61.",
      "severity":"Warning",
      "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:18:51",
      "counter":"Infiniband_LinkDowned",
      "event_count":1,
      "object_name":"0c42a1030079a66c_34",
      "object_path":"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 \/ 34"
   }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)

Remove All Alarms of a Specific Device

  • Description – Removes all alarms of a specified device

  • Request URL – DELETE ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
