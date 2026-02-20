NVLink REST API

domain_uuid string Return only switch nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID false ?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb

domain_uuids list of strings Return only switch nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list false ?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b