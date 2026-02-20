On This Page
NVLink REST API
The REST API is grouped into the following categories:
App REST APIs: General plugin information
Managed Domains APIs: Managing domain connections
Inventory APIs: Querying hardware and configuration details
Get Version
Description: Get a version of NVLink Aggregator
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/app/version
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Version is successfully returned
Content:
{
"version":
"0.2.9"}
Get Managed Domains
Description: Get a list of managed domains
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains
Responses:
200 - OK
Description: List of managed domains is successfully returned
Content:
{
"managed_domains": [ {
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"host":
"nvlink-01",
"controller_port":
9370,
"telemetry_port":
9351}, ... ] }
Add Managed Domains
Description: Add one or more new managed domains
URL:
POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains/add
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
host
string
Hostname or IP of the switch running NMX Controller. Both hostname and IP can contain range expressions
true
—
controller_port
integer
Port number of NMX Controller gRPC API server
false
9370
telemetry_port
integer
Port number of NMX Telemetry gRPC API server
false
9351
[ {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"controller_port":
6901,
"telemetry_port":
9351}, {
"host":
"10.245.[16,17].[134-137]"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-[001-32]",
"telemetry_port":
9352} ]
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Operation is performed. The response body contains a list of operation statuses for each domain in a request
Content:
Parameter
Type
Description
host
string
A hostname or an IP of a domain
success
boolean
Whether an operation has succeeded for this domain or not
reason
string
A reason for an operation failure
[ {
"host":
"nvlink-001",
"success":
true,
"reason":
""}, {
"host":
"nvlink-002",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"already managed"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-003",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"unreachable"} ]
Remove Managed Domains
Description: Remove one or more existing managed domains
URL:
POST /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/managed_domains/remove
Request Body:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Possible values
Default Value
host
string
Hostname or IP of the switch running NMX Controller. Both hostname and IP can contain range expressions
true
—
[ {
"host":
"10.245.16.133"}, {
"host":
"10.245.[16,17].[134-137]"}, {
"host":
"nvlink-[001-32]"} ]
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Operation is performed. The response body contains a list of operation statuses for each domain in a request
Content:
Parameter
Type
Description
host
string
A hostname or an IP of a domain
success
boolean
Whether an operation has succeeded for this domain or not
reason
string
A reason for an operation failure
[ {
"host":
"nvlink-001",
"success":
true,
"reason":
""}, {
"host":
"nvlink-002",
"success":
false,
"reason":
"isn't managed"} ]
Get Domains
Description: Gets a list of domains
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/domains
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only one domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned domains by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy,
unreachable
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of domains is successfully returned
Content:
{
"domains": [ {
"name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"telemetry_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
9351},
"counts": {
"num_gpus":
36,
"num_switches":
18,
"num_ports":
1296,
"num_links":
648},
"properties": {
"max_compute_nodes":
9,
"max_compute_nodes_per_chassis":
9,
"max_gpus_per_compute_node":
4,
"max_gpu_nvlinks":
18,
"max_switch_nodes":
9,
"max_switch_nodes_per_chassis":
9,
"max_switches_per_switch_node":
2,
"max_switch_nvlinks":
36,
"max_ports":
1296,
"max_partitions":
36,
"min_gpus_per_partition":
0,
"max_alids":
2,
"max_multicast_groups":
1024,
"line_rate":
25000},
"controller": {
"app_uuid":
"0eb9b4a7-62fc-4ce7-b51a-50b6fa9f1d50",
"app_ver":
"1.1.0_2025-05-09_21-04",
"host_os_details":
"Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS",
"components_ver": {
"fib":
"1.1.0_2025-05-09_21-04",
"gfm":
"R570.148",
"sm":
"2025.03.6"},
"capabilities": [
"fib",
"gfm",
"gw-api",
"sm"] },
"telemetry_controller": {
"app_uuid":
"0ae2c6c7-6d90-410f-8e54-d9985eee95a0",
"app_ver":
"3.0.4",
"host_os_details":
"Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS",
"components_ver": {
"clusterminder":
"1.1.10",
"envoy":
"1.33.0",
"gnmi-aggregator":
"1.15.0",
"gnmi_plugin":
"gnmi_telemetry_1.3.4-0.tar",
"nmx-connector":
"1.15.0",
"nvl-telemetry":
"1.21.4"},
"capabilities": [
"nvl telemetry",
"gnmi aggregation",
"syslog aggregation",
"redfish_aggregation"] },
"telemetry_config": {
"enabled":
true,
"update_period":
60,
"collect": {
"device": {
"gpu":
true,
"switch":
true},
"down_ports":
false},
"otlp": {
"counter_set":
"",
"field_set":
"",
"target":
"",
"inbound_queue":
10000},
"remote_write": {
"counter_set":
"",
"field_set":
"",
"target":
"",
"inbound_queue":
10000} },
"health":
"Healthy",
"state":
"Configured",
"config_status":
"CONFIG_DONE",
"controller_health":
"Healthy",
"telemetry_health":
"Healthy",
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T13:12:11+03:00"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Compute Nodes
Description: Get a list of compute nodes
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/compute_nodes
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only compute nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only compute nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned compute nodes by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
is_allocated
boolean
If true, allocated compute nodes will be returned, otherwise free compute nodes will be returned
false
?is_allocated=true
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of compute nodes is successfully returned
Content:
{
"compute_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"haxazeko",
"domain_uuid":
"3bc0511c-6ac2-428b-b546-843d3cad0f3f",
"name":
"haxazeko.chas-01.slot-03",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
3},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
2},
"partition_ids": [
"0x7ffe"],
"last_updated":
"2025-10-21T21:09:28+03:00",
"num_gpus":
4,
"health":
"Healthy"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Switch Nodes
Description: Get a list of switch nodes
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/switch_nodes
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only switch nodes belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only switch nodes belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned switch nodes by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of switch nodes is successfully returned
Content:
{
"switch_nodes": [ {
"domain_name":
"cymovewe",
"domain_uuid":
"d1d652ea-119e-4ffb-9f22-7023deba5c42",
"name":
"cymovewe.chas-01.slot-08",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
8},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
0},
"partition_ids": [],
"last_updated":
"2025-10-21T21:13:59+03:00",
"num_switches":
2,
"health":
"Healthy"}, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get GPUs
Description: Gets a list of GPUs
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/gpus
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only GPUs belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only GPUs belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned GPUs by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of GPUs is successfully returned
Content:
{
"gpus": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T16:42:14+03:00",
"name":
"locujoko.chas-01.cmp-node-07.gpu-01",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
16,
"host_id":
1},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
6},
"description":
"GB100 Nvidia Technologies 24",
"device_uid":
"0a48-fc18-c7cb-a43c",
"system_uid":
"0c64-56a8-0d9e-37c7",
"topology_id":
129,
"price_id":
10496,
"num_ports":
18,
"vendor_id":
713,
"device_id":
1,
"partition_ids": [
32766],
"health":
"Healthy",
"alids": [
1048] }, . . . ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Switches
Description: Gets a list of switches
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/switches
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only switches belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only switches belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
health
string
Filter returned switches by a value of the "health" property
false
?health=unhealthy
healthy,
degraded,
unhealthy
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of switches is successfully returned
Content:
{
"switches": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T16:42:14+03:00",
"name":
"locujoko.chas-01.swt-node-01.swt-01",
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
13,
"host_id":
1},
"location_info": {
"chassis_serial_number":
"27XYZ27000001",
"tray_index":
0},
"description":
"MF0;mc-gb-nvl-020-001-switch:N5110_LD/U 16",
"device_uid":
"0000-0002-5133-445a",
"system_uid":
"0d6d-e7fc-d5da-13b0",
"topology_id":
129,
"price_id":
54004,
"num_ports":
72,
"vendor_id":
713,
"device_id":
1,
"partition_ids": [],
"hostname":
"mc-gb-nvl-020-001-switch",
"model":
"N5110_LD",
"health":
"Healthy"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Ports
Description: Gets a list of ports
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/ports
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only ports belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only ports belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of ports is successfully returned
Content:
{
"ports": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T17:12:14+03:00",
"port_uid":
"02e7-7ac6-7738-9e59",
"device_uid":
"0954-1c38-eb6e-07c0",
"peer_device_uid":
"0000-0002-2f8a-e90c",
"system_port_num":
0,
"compute_port_num":
4,
"subnet_prefix":
"0000-0000-0000-0000",
"base_lid":
2123,
"type":
"GPU",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"logical_state":
"Active",
"port_num":
5,
"peer_port_num":
1,
"cage_num":
0,
"cage_split_num":
0,
"cage_port_num":
0,
"rail":
0,
"plane":
0,
"link_rate":
0,
"partition_ids": [
32766],
"is_sdn_port":
false,
"contain_and_drain":
false}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Links
Description: Gets a list of links
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/inventory/links
Parameters:
Parameter
Type
Description
Required
Example
Possible Values
domain_uuid
string
Return only links belonging to the domain with this UUID
false
?domain_uuid=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb
domain_uuids
list of strings
Return only links belonging to domains with UUIDs provided in a comma separated list
false
?domain_uuids=2e469d41-3102-485c-aa8b-58ba3c97f6bb,d7c35619-fa03-4bb7-bce2-e4e37614b38b
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: List of links is successfully returned
Content
{
"links": [ {
"domain_name":
"locujoko",
"domain_uuid":
"4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7df",
"domain_controller_address": {
"host":
"10.245.16.133",
"port":
6901},
"last_updated":
"2025-05-21T17:12:14+03:00",
"endpoint_a": {
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
1,
"host_id":
1},
"device_uid":
"0d32-6108-ad29-dd4c",
"device_id":
4,
"port_num":
12,
"cage_num":
2147483647,
"cage_split_num":
2147483647,
"cage_port_num":
2147483647},
"endpoint_b": {
"location": {
"chassis_id":
1,
"slot_id":
10,
"host_id":
1},
"device_uid":
"0000-0002-381b-8cd3",
"device_id":
2,
"port_num":
1,
"cage_num":
2147483647,
"cage_split_num":
2147483647,
"cage_port_num":
2147483647},
"type":
"GPU",
"state":
"Active"}, ... ] }
Status: 404 - Not Found
Description: The domain with one of specified UUIDs could not be found
Content:
{
"error":
"the domain with the uuid '4b47fa0f-7dbc-474b-b521-fc3ffc6dc7da' could not be found"}
Get Stats
Description: Get statistics about inventory elements
URL:
GET /ufmRestV2/plugin/nmxaggr/v1/stats
Responses:
Status: 200 - OK
Description: Statistics are successfully returned
Content:
{
"stats": {
"domains": {
"total":
5,
"healthy":
3,
"degraded":
2,
"unhealthy":
0,
"unreachable":
0},
"compute_nodes": {
"total":
45,
"healthy":
43,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
2},
"switch_nodes": {
"total":
45,
"healthy":
45,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
0},
"gpus": {
"total":
180,
"healthy":
178,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
2},
"switches": {
"total":
90,
"healthy":
90,
"degraded":
0,
"unhealthy":
0},
"compute_node_allocations": {
"total":
45,
"allocated":
38,
"free":
7},
"gpu_allocations": {
"total":
180,
"allocated":
152,
"free":
28},
"last_updated":
"2025-10-24T17:10:53+03:00"}