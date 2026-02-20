NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.24.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.24.1  Reports REST API

On This Page

Reports REST API

  • Description – manages UFM reports by starting, stopping, and retrieving them

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/reports

  • Main operations

    • Start a report

    • Stop a report

    • Get a report

    • Get the last report

Start Report

  • Description – start a new report

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/<report_type>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Note

    • report_type should be one of the following: Fabric_Health, UFM_Health, or Topology_Compare

  • Request Data

    • Topology_Compare reports – request data should be the topology file to which UFM will compare the current topology

    • UFM_Health reports – N/A

    • Fabric_Health reports:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      { "duplicate_nodes": true,
 "map_guids_desc": false,
 "sm_state": true,
 "firmware": false,
 "cables": false,
 "non_opt_links": true,
 "non_opt_speed_width": true,
 "link_speed": "ALL",
 "link_width": "ALL",
 "duplicate_zero_and_lids": false,
 "ufm_alarms": true,
 "iblr_ber_events": true,
 "iblr_links_events": true,
 "health_policy_devices": true,
 "non_opt_aggregated_ports": false,
 "cable_firmware_mismatch": true,
 "cpld_version_mismatch_check": false}
      Note

      At least 1 parameter should be passed to the API.

      Name

      Values

      Default

      Dependent On*

      Description

      duplicate_nodes

      Boolean

      False

      Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description.

      map_guids_desc

      Boolean

      False

      duplicate_nodes

      Enables the usage of a mapping file (between node GUID and node description) when running duplicate node description analysis of the fabric

      ufm_alarms

      Boolean

      False

      Lists all open alarms in UFM

      sm_state

      Boolean

      False

      Verifies that:

      • There is only one active (master) Subnet Manager in the fabric;

      • The master is selected according to highest priority and lowest port GUID;

      • The report lists all SMs in the fabric with their attributes

      firmware

      Boolean

      False

      Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions.

      cables

      Boolean

      False

      Reports cable information as stored in EEPROM on each port: cable vendor, type, length and serial number

      cables_errors_only

      Boolean

      False

      Cables

      errors_only flag for cables

      non_opt_links

      Boolean

      False

      Performs a full-fabric discovery and reports 'non-responsive' ports with their path

      non_opt_speed_width

      Boolean

      False

      Enables link speed and link width checks

      link_speed

      ["ALL", "SDR", "DDR", "QDR",

      "FDR_10", "FDR", "EDR"]

      "ALL"

      non_opt_speed_width

      Checks if link speed is optimally used

      Link_width

      ["ALL", "SDR", "DDR", "QDR",

      "FDR_10", "FDR", "EDR"]

      "ALL"

      non_opt_speed_width

      Checks if link width is optimally used

      iblr_links_events

      Boolean

      False

      IBLR plugin deployment

      Shows link flapping events, generated by IBLR plugin

      iblr_ber_events

      Boolean

      False

      IBLR Plugin deployment

      Shows BER related events, generated by IBLR plugin

      health_policy_devices

      Boolean

      False

      Shows current defined UFM health policy ports

      non_opt_aggregated_ports

      Boolean

      False

      XDR ports in fabric

      Provides a list of all aggregated ports, that are not optimally configured

      cable_firmware_mismatch

      Boolean

      False

      Cables

      Provides a list of cable firmware version inconsistencies between the cable and other cables in fabric

      cpld_version_mismatch_check

      Boolean

      False

      Provides a list of of CPLD version inconsistencies between the switch and other switches in fabric

      Note

      For example: “map_guids_desc” is dependent on “duplicate_nodes” in the sense that to set “map_guids_desc”, “duplicate_nodes” has to be set to True.

    • Response

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
    "report_id": 4
}

    • Status Codes

      • 200 – OK

      • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Stop Report

  • Description – stops a report using its ID

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/reports/<report_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Get Report

  • Description – retrieve report's result using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/<report_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "date": "2018-04-07 05:38:13", 
    "sections": [
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": ""
            }, 
            "elements": [
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Non-unique Node Descriptions", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }, 
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Firmware Versions", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }, 
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Total:", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }
            ], 
            "description": "", 
            "title": "Report Summary"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": ""
            }, 
            "elements": [
                {
                    "Count": "1", 
                    "Device Type": "EDR", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "32", 
                    "Active Ports": "4", 
                    "Total Ports": "36"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "1", 
                    "Device Type": "SX6036", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "25", 
                    "Active Ports": "11", 
                    "Total Ports": "36"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "16", 
                    "Device Type": "Computer", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "0", 
                    "Active Ports": "21", 
                    "Total Ports": "21"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "5", 
                    "Device Type": "MSB7700", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "156", 
                    "Active Ports": "24", 
                    "Total Ports": "180"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "23", 
                    "Device Type": "Total:", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "213", 
                    "Active Ports": "60", 
                    "Total Ports": "273"
                }
            ], 
            "description": "", 
            "title": "Fabric Summary"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": "Completed Successfully."
            }, 
            "description": "Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description. ", 
            "title": "Non-unique Node Descriptions"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": "Completed Successfully."
            }, 
            "description": "Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions. ", 
            "title": "Firmware Versions"
        }
    ], 
    "Created by": "admin", 
    "title": "Fabric Health Report"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 202 – ACCEPTED (processing report)

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Get Last Report

  • Description – get the results of the last generated report using its type

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/last_report/<report_type>

  • Note

    • report_type should be one of the following: Fabric_Health, UFM_Health, or Topology_Compare

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – See response in the previous chapter

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 20, 2026
content here