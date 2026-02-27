CloudX APIs

Description – Delete existing port from a network - removal of port guid from pkey.

Request Payload:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "id": "85379c18-1b09-4f19-b471-b3496b145999", "name": "r-ufm55", "network_id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b99", "tenant_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a99999", "mac_address": "1c:34:da:65:82:72", "admin_state_up": true, "status": "DOWN", "device_id": "12953ebd-07a2-4d5d-bca3-87b4437f4536", "device_owner": "compute:nova", "standard_attr_id": 247, "project_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a99999", "qos_policy_id": null, "port_security_enabled": false, "security_groups": [], "binding:vnic_type": "baremetal", "binding:profile": {}, "binding:host_id": "r-ufm55", "binding:vif_type": "unbound", "binding:vif_details": {}, "allowed_address_pairs": [], "network_qos_policy": null, "extra_dhcp_opts": [ { "opt_name": "client-id", "opt_value": "ff:00:00:00:00:00:02:00:00:02:c9:00:f4:52:14:03:00:28:00:80", "ip_version": 4 } ], "description": "", "qos_network_policy_id": null, "resource_request": null, "ip_allocation": "immediate", "tags": [], "created_at": "2026-02-18T08:52:02Z", "updated_at": "2026-02-18T08:52:02Z", "revision_number": 1, "network": { "id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b99", "name": "x-test", "tenant_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a99999", "admin_state_up": true, "mtu": 1500, "status": "ACTIVE", "subnets": [ "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953" ], "standard_attr_id": 244, "shared": true, "availability_zone_hints": [], "availability_zones": [ "nova", "nova" ], "ipv4_address_scope": null, "ipv6_address_scope": null, "router:external": false, "vlan_transparent": null, "description": "", "qos_policy_id": null, "port_security_enabled": true, "l2_adjacency": true, "tags": [], "created_at": "2026-02-18T08:51:57Z", "updated_at": "2026-02-18T08:52:01Z", "revision_number": 2, "project_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a99999", "provider:network_type": "vlan", "provider:physical_network": "ibnet", "provider:segmentation_id": 99 } }

The request payload contains many fields as it should be sent by Cloudx network orchestrator.

For UFM scope required "network_id", "binding:host_id", "mac_address", "binding:vnic_type", "extra_dhcp_opts" fields in request. All the rest are not compulsory for UFM.

"binding:vnic_type" for IB fabric should be "baremetal". Fields "name" and "binding:host_id" should contain host name. IB related definitions that must be included in requestL

"extra_dhcp_opts": [ { "opt_name": "client-id", "opt_value": "ff:00:00:00:00:00:02:00:00:02:c9:00:f4:52:14:03:00:28:00:80", "ip_version": 4 } ], section in field "opt_value" should contain GUID of the device port to be removed from pkey, defined in netwtork. if

"extra_dhcp_opts": [

{

"opt_name": "client-id",

"opt_value": "ff:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00",

"ip_version": 4

}

],

Zero opt_value meaning that request related to all the GUIDs of host (related to multinic host with multiple ports). In this case all the GUIDs of host IB ports will be removed from pkey.