NDT Plugin REST API

Topodiff REST APIs

Authentication

Following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Upload NDT File

  • Description: Uploads NDT file to UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/upload_metadata

  • Request Data:

    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_host",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	},
    { 
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 500 - insufficient resources (disk space)

Delete NDT File

  • Description: Deletes NDT files from UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/delete

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    [
    {
 		"file_name": "topo1.ndt"
	},
    {
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt" 
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 404 – not found.

Get List of Uploaded NDT Files

  • Description: Get list of uploaded NDT files

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"last_uploaded": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
		"sha-1”: "c3499c2729730a7f807efb8676a92dcb6f8a3f8f",
		"file_type": "switch_to_host" 
	},
    {
		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
 		"last_uploaded": "2020-08-15 11:55:19.203",
		"sha-1": "a94a8fe5ccb19ba61c4c0873d391e987982fbbd3",
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch"
	}
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Run NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Run NDT topo compare and save last X reports

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/compare

  • Request Data (Optional):

    {
	"run": {
		"startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
		"endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
		"interval": 3600
	}
}

    Note

    • request data is needed only to define periodic execution

    • startTime - when to start the first run

    • endTime - the time of the last run

    • interval - interval between the runs in minutes

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Cancel NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Cancels periodic NDT comparison

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cancel

  • Request: N/A

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Reports

  • Description: Get reports list

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    [
    {
		"report_id": "1",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:00:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "2",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:05:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "3",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:10:00"
	},
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Report

  • Description: Get a specific report

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports/

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    {
	"error”: "",
	"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
	"report":
	{
		"miss-wired": 
		[
		    {
			 	"expected": "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P2"
				"actual": “DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3"
			},
			{
				"expected": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2"
				"actual": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P4" 
			}
		],
		"missing_in_ufm":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P2",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P3-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P3"
		],
		"missing_in_ndt":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P6-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P6",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P5-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P5" 
		]
	}
 }

    Note

    In case the report can’t be generated, the error would be raised:

    {
"errors": "Can’t parse file topo1.ndt",
"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253"
}

  • Status Codes:

    Note

    The report can have three types of link and should be limited to the first 10K error events:

    • miss-wired links - links that are connected differently than specified in the NDTs

    • missing_in_ufm - links that are specified in the NDT files, but missing in the UFM

    • missing_in_ndt - links that aren’t specified in the NDT, but found by the UFM

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Subnet Merger REST APIs

Upload Merger NDT File

  • Description: Uploads Merger NDT file to the NDT plugin

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/merger_upload_ndt

  • Request Data:

    file: (binary) 

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get List of Uploaded Merger NDT Files

  • Description: Gets a list of uploaded merger NDT files

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_ndts_list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    [ 
    { 
        "file": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-09 11:34:59", 
        "sha-1": "", 
        "file_type": "", 
        "file_status": "Verified", 
        "file_capabilities": "Verify,Deploy,Update" 
    }, 
    { 
        "file": "ndt_full_fabric_new.csv", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-13 10:49:29", 
        "sha-1": "", 
        "file_type": "", 
        "file_status": "Verified", 
        "file_capabilities": "Verify,Deploy,Update" 
    } 
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get Info about Uploaded Merger NDT File

  • Description: Gets information about the single uploaded merger NDT file

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_ndts_list/NDT_FILE_NAME

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    { 
        "file": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-09 11:34:59", 
        "sha-1": "", 
        "file_type": "", 
        "file_status": "Verified", 
        "file_capabilities": "Verify,Deploy,Update" 
    } 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Verify Merger NDT File

  • Description: Verifies merger NDT file with current IB fabric. The response is the number of created reports.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt

  • Request Data:

    "ndt_file_name": "NDT_FILE_NAME", 
  "NDT_status": "Active" 
} 
Response Content Type – Application/json 
Response:  
{ 
    "ndt_file_name": "NDT_FILE_NAME", 
    "report_id": 47 
}

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get List of Merger Verification Reports

  • Description: Gets a list of verification reports.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt_reports

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

     [ 
    { 
        "report_id": 1, 
        "report_scope": "Single", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-06 15:54:07" 
    }, 
    { 
        "report_id": 2, 
        "report_scope": "Single", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-06 17:03:17" 
    }, 
    { 
        "report_id": 3, 
        "report_scope": "Single", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-06 17:04:21" 
    }, 
    { 
        "report_id": 4, 
        "report_scope": "Single", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-06 17:12:59" 
    }, 
    { 
        "report_id": 5, 
        "report_scope": "Single", 
        "timestamp": "2023-08-06 17:14:00" 
    } 
] 
Status Codes: 
00 – Ok. 
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters). 

Get Merger Verification Report

  • Description: Gets report by report number with all the issues found during verification.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt_reports/REPORT_ID

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

        { 
    "status": "Completed with errors", 
    "error": "", 
    "timestamp": "2023-08-07 10:12:21", 
    "report": [ 
        { 
            "category": "missing in wire", 
            "description": "expected: MF0;r-ufm-sw13:MQM8700/U1/1 - NEMO-LEAF-2/11.  
                           actual: MF0;r-ufm-sw13:MQM8700/U1/1 - NEMO-LEAF-2/1" 
        } 
    ], 
    "NDT_file": "miswired_in_ndt_file.csv" 
} 
Status Codes: 
200 – Ok. 
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Merger Create Topoconfig File Based on NDT file

  • Description: Creates a topoconfig file based on the NDT file with specified boundary port state.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_create_topoconfig

  • Request Data:

    { 
    "ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv", 
    "boundary_port_state": "Disabled" 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Merger Deploy Topoconfig File Based on NDT file

  • Description: Deploy opoconfig file to UFM server and signal OpenSM to reload configuration.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_deploy_ndt_config

  • Request Data:

    { 
    "ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv” 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Merger Update and Deploy topoconfig File Based on NDT file

  • Description: Merger update boundary port state in topoconfig file and deploy topoconfig file based on NDT file to OpenSM.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_update_deploy_ndt_config

  • Request Data:

    { 
    "ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv", 
    "boundary_port_state": "No-discover" 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Merger Update Topoconfig File Based on NDT file

  • Description: Merger update boundary port state in topoconfig file.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_update_topoconfig

  • Request Data:

    { 
 
    "ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv", 
 
    "boundary_port_state": "No-discover" 
 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Merger Delete NDT File

  • Description: Deletes an NDT file.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_delete_ndt

  • Request Data:

    { 
    "ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv” 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get Last Deployed NDT File

  • Description: Gets name of last deployed NDT file.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_deployed_ndt

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

        {     "last_deployed_file": "miswired_in_ndt_file.csv"     } 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Configure Cable Validation Plugin Connection

  • Description: Retrieves the connection definition status from the Cable Validation Plugin.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cable_validation_connection_configuration 

  • Request Data:

    For local host connection 
{   
   "address": "localhost"   
} 
 
For remote host connection 
{ 
  "address": "remote_host_name_or_ip_address""port": 443"username": "admin""password": "123456" 
} 

  • Response: N/A  

  • Status Codes:  

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Get Cable Validation Plugin Connectivity Status

  • Description: Retrieves the connection definition status for the Cable Validation Plugin.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cable_validation_connection_configuration 

  • Request Data: N/A  

  • Response Content Type – Application/json  

  • Response:  

    For remote host connection 
                                   { 
    "mode": "remote", 
    "is_enabled": true, 
    "address": ""remote_host_name_or_ip_address", 
    "port": 443, 
    "username": "admin" 
} 
For local connection  
{ 
    "mode": "local", 
    "is_enabled": true 
} 
For disabled connection 
{ 
     "is_enabled": false 
}

  • Status Codes:  

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Get Cable Validation Report

  • Description: Retrieves Cable Validation Report

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cable_validation_report

  • Request Data: N/A  

  • Response Content Type – Application/json  

  • Response:  

    { 
    "report": "ValidationReport", 
    "stats": { 
        "in_progress": 1, 
        "no_issues": 0, 
        "not_started": 0 
    }, 
    "issues": [ 
        { 
            "timestamp": 1698670939.5339258, 
            "node_desc": "MQM8700 r-ufm-sw13", 
            "rack": null, 
            "unit": null, 
            "issues": [ 
                [ 
                    "Wrong-neighbor", 
                    "r-ufm-sw13:P1", 
                    "S98039b0300867bba N98039b0300867bba:P1", 
                    "NEMO-LEAF-2:P1", 
                    "NA", 
                    "Switch-Switch" 
                ], 
                [ 
                    "Wrong-neighbor", 
                    "r-ufm-sw13:P3", 
                    "S98039b0300867bba N98039b0300867bba:P3", 
                    "NEMO-LEAF-2:P3", 
                    "NA", 
                    "Switch-Switch" 
                ] 
            ] 
        }

  • Status Codes:  

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters
