NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.24.2
Non-Optimal Links REST API

Get Non-Optimal Links Action

  • Description – get the default action of non-optimal links between the ports

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Response

    {
    "bad_port_action": "ignore"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Update Non-Optimal Links Action

  • Description – updates the action on the non-optimal links between the ports. Possible actions: "ignore", "reset", and "disable".

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "bad_port_action": "ignore"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Run Action on Non-Optimal Links

  • Description – run an immediate action on all the non-optimal links between the ports. Possible actions: "ignore", "reset", and "disable".

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports/action_on_port

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "bad_port_action": "ignore"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – created

    • 400 – bad request
