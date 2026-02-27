NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.24.2
Unhealthy Devices REST API

  • Description - The Unhealthy Devices API provides access to a list of unhealthy devices in the fabric, as well as the ability to retrieve the health state of a specific device by its name.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices

  • Main Operations

Get Unhealthy Devices

  • Description – Returns a list of unhealthy devices in the fabric. A device is considered unhealthy if all of its ports are unhealthy.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

[
    {
        "name": "0002c9030060dc20",
	    "dname": "switch-ec4034/6",
        "health_state": "UNHEALTHY"
    },
]

Status Codes:

  • 200 OK

Get Device Health State

  • Description – Retrieves the health state of a specific device.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_devices/<device name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

{
    "name": "0002c9030060dc20",
    "dname": "switch-ec4034/6",
    "health_state": "UNHEALTHY"
}

Status Codes:

  • 200 OK

  • 404 NOT FOUND
