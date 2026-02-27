On This Page
Unhealthy Ports REST API
Description – Manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Main Operations
Description – Gets all ports that are marked as unhealthy from OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"PeerLID":
"18",
"PeerPortNumber":
6,
"UnhealthyPortNumber":
1,
"PeerGUID":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"PeerPort":
"switch-ec4034/6",
"UnhealthyNode":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"UnhealthyPort":
"r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
"State":
"Info",
"PeerPortDname":
"6",
"Condition":
"MANUAL",
"PeerNode":
"switch-ec4034",
"StatusTime":
"Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
"UnhealthyPortDname":
"HCA-1/1",
"UnhealthyGUID":
"248a0703002e628e"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
Description – Gets specific port that are marked as unhealthy from OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports/<port_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{
"PeerPort":
"sw-ufm-ib01 / 35",
"PeerGUID":
"0002c903007e5220",
"StatusTime":
"Sun Apr 21 12:22:13 2024",
"UnhealthyGUID":
"ec0d9a0300d42e54",
"UnhealthyPort":
"1",
"PeerNode":
"sw-ufm-ib01",
"PeerNodeType":
"switch",
"UnhealthyNodeType":
"Unknown",
"UnhealthyNode":
"r-ufm59 mlx5_0",
"UnhealthyPortNumber":
1,
"UnhealthyPortNodeDesc":
"1",
"UnhealthyPortPeerNodeDesc":
"sw-ufm-ib01:35",
"UnhealthyPortDname":
"Unknown",
"Condition": [
"MANUAL"],
"State":
"Warning",
"PeerLID":
"2",
"PeerPortNumber":
35,
"PeerPortDname":
"35"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
When leveraging the API to place a port into a Healthy or Unhealthy state, please be aware that the transition to the new state is not immediate. The API signals to OpenSM to make a pending change to the fabric. Once this change is completed on the fabric, UFM updates its current state and provides this information to the user via API and/or UI.
To verify a port's current health state, use the Get Port Health State API. You can use this information to determine the current port state and, therefore, decide if you need to transition to an alternate state.
Description – Marks unhealthy ports or devices as healthy. Once device GUID is passed as a parameter, its unhealthy ports are marked as healthy.Ports is a list of port names, as defined in the Port API (see refer to Get All Ports), that should be set as healthy.
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{
"ports":[
"0002c9030060dc20_10"],
"devices":[
"0002c9030060dc20"],
"ports_policy":
"HEALTHY"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
Description – Mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port.
Ports: a list of port names, as defined in the Port API (see refer to Get All Ports), that should be set as unhealthy.
Action: ["
no_discover", "
isolate"]
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
URL Parameters:
force_set: An optional boolean (default: false). When set to true, the port will be set as unhealthy in the policy file without verifying its existence.Note
This flag can be used to set disabled or undiscovered ports as unhealthy. For such ports in XDR setups, an aggregated port can only be set as unhealthy if all four of its plane ports are explicitly set as unhealthy.
Request Example:
/ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports?force_set=true
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY", "action":"no_discover" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
Description – Marks a list of ports as unhealthy in the UFM server. If the optional boolean value is set to true, the REST API sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists. (This parameter allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as unhealthy)
Request URL –
PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
URL Parameters:
force_set: An optional boolean value. If set to true, will set the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists.
Request Example:
/ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports?force_set=true
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{
"ports": [
"ALL"],
"ports_policy":
"HEALTHY"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
Description – Gets unhealthy port.
Request URL –
GET app/unhealthy_ports.
Parameter:
Connectivity
host-to-switch
switch-to-switch
Example:
/ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-
switch
Description: Deletes unhealthy/healthy ports from health policy file.
Request URL: DELETE app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data (one list)- List of strings:
Port names - Deletes all the ports specified in the list.
Device GUID - Deletes all the ports in the health policy of that specified device GUID.
all_healthy - Deletes all the healthy ports in the health policy.
Status Codes-
200 – OK
400 – Bad request
Example:
[
"9c0591030085b3c0_1",
"9c0591030085b3c1"]
Description: Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.
Request URL:
GET app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data
device_guid: Enables you to group ports by device.
Status Codes:
200-OK
400 – Bad request
Response:
[ {
"node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"port_number":
6,
"policy": Healthy,
"action":
"",
"last_updated":
"Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
"node_description":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
"capabilities":
"mark_port_unhealthy", } ]
Description – Retrieves all devices from the health policy.
Request URL – Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy_devices
Status Codes:
200-OK
400 – Bad request
Response:
[ {
"guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"type": host,
"name":” r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-
1/
1”, "number_of_policies”:
7} ]
Description – Returns health state of a given port name.
Request URL – Get app/unhealthy_ports /port_health_state/<port_name>
Status Codes:
200-OK
400 – Bad request
Response:
{
"port_name":
"0002c903007e5220_35",
"healthiness_state":
"UNHEALTHY",
"node_description":
"sw-ufm-ib01:35"}