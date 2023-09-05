NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.1  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref. #

Description

3187979

Description: Wrong behavior in port failover to second host (instead second bonded port)

Keywords: Wrong behavior, Port, Failover

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3234082

Description: UFM WebUI unresponsive after failover issue

Keywords: UFM, WebUI, failover

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3199572

Description: Incorrect Tier reporting in the UFM events

Keywords: Tier, Incorrect Report

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3187979

Description: Wrong behavior in port failover to second host (instead second bonded port)

Keywords: Wrong behavior, Port, Failover

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here