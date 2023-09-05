Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3187979
|
Description: Wrong behavior in port failover to second host (instead second bonded port)
|
Keywords: Wrong behavior, Port, Failover
|
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
|
3234082
|
Description: UFM WebUI unresponsive after failover issue
|
Keywords: UFM, WebUI, failover
|
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
|
3199572
|
Description: Incorrect Tier reporting in the UFM events
|
Keywords: Tier, Incorrect Report
|
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
|
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.