UFM provides High Availability (HA) mechanisms to allow smooth fabric operation even if the UFM server fails or the connection between the UFM server and the rest of the fabric is not operating optimally.

UFM High Availability requires two distinct servers to run UFM software: one server is initially configured as the UFM active server and the other is configured as the UFM standby server. As a result, when the UFM active server fails or communication to the UFM active server ceases functioning, the UFM standby server takes over and becomes the new UFM active server. After such a failover, it is possible to repair the “old active UFM server” and bring it online as a new “UFM standby server.”

Warning Throughout this document, the following terms are used interchangeably: Master—Active Standby—Slave

UFM recovery relies on three mechanisms:

UFM Database replication (from active to standby server)

UFM Keep Alive (heartbeat) mechanism

UFM server failover

For information about installing and running the UFM software for High Availability, see Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability.

When the UFM server fails over to the UFM standby server, a UFM Failover event is generated.

We recommend that you locate the active and standby UFM servers in different sections of the fabric, so a single failure of an edge switch or a line card will not disconnect both UFM servers from the fabric.

We recommend that you bring up the failed UFM server as quickly as possible, to enable the fabric to sustain a possible secondary failure of the new active UFM server.

Important CAUTION: A secondary failover (from the "new" active server to the "newly" brought up standby server) will succeed only after the UFM database's initial replication as the "new standby server" has been completed. UFM can sustain a second failover only a few minutes after the new UFM standby server is up and running.

This time depends on the size of the replicated partition and link speed (between the active and standby servers).



