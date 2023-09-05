Installation Notes

The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.

The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.

Note Upgrading UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or -2).

For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.

For detailed installation and upgrade instructions, refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide or the UFM User Manual.

Warning Due to a possible conflict, SM and MFT installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.