Known Issues in This Release
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3240664
|
Description: This software release does not support upgrading the UFM Enterprise version from the latest GA version (v6.11.0). UFM upgrade is supported in UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 and v6.10.0.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: UFM Upgrade
|
3242332
|
Description: Upgrading MLNX_OFED uninstalls UFM
|
Workaround: Upgrade UFM to a newer version (v6.11.0 or newer), then upgrade MLNX_OFED
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Uninstall, UFM
|
3237353
|
Description: Upgrading from UFM v6.10 removes MLNX_OFED crucial packages
|
Workaround: Reinstall MLNX_OFED/UFM
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Upgrade, Packages
|
N/A
|
Description: Running UFM software with external UFM-SM is no longer supported
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: External UFM-SM