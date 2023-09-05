NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.1  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.

Ref #

Issue

3240664

Description: This software release does not support upgrading the UFM Enterprise version from the latest GA version (v6.11.0). UFM upgrade is supported in UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 and v6.10.0.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UFM Upgrade

3242332

Description: Upgrading MLNX_OFED uninstalls UFM

Workaround: Upgrade UFM to a newer version (v6.11.0 or newer), then upgrade MLNX_OFED

Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Uninstall, UFM

3237353

Description: Upgrading from UFM v6.10 removes MLNX_OFED crucial packages

Workaround: Reinstall MLNX_OFED/UFM

Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Upgrade, Packages

N/A

Description: Running UFM software with external UFM-SM is no longer supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: External UFM-SM

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here