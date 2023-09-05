UFM Web UI Main Navigation Buttons

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.1
UFM software consists of several main web UI windows, accessible from a sidebar menu on the left side of the screen.

Navigator Tabs

Tab Icon

Description

Dashboard_icon.PNG

Provides a summary view of the fabric status.

Network_map_icon.PNG

Provides a hierarchical topology view of the fabric.

Managed_Elements_icon.PNG

Provides information on all fabric devices. This information is presented in a table format.

Logical_Elements_icon.PNG

Provides information on all logical servers. This information is presented in a table format.

Events_Alarms_icon.PNG

Provides information on the events & alarms generated by the system.

Telemetry_icon.PNG

Enables establishing monitoring sessions on devices or ports.

System_Health_icon.PNG

Enables running and viewing fabric reports, UFM reports, and system logs. You can also back up UFM configuration files.

Jobs_icon.PNG

Provides information on all jobs created, as a result of UFM actions.

Settings_icon.PNG

Enables configuring UFM server and UFM fabric settings, including events policy, device access, network management, subnet manager, and user management

