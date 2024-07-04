Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration

Using the SLURM controller, execute the following commands to run your batch job:

Copy Copied! $ sbatch -N4 slurm_demo.sh Submitted batch job 1

Note N4 is the number of compute nodes used to run the jobs. slurm_demo.sh is the job batch file to be run.

The output and result are stored on the working directory slurm-{id}.out where {id} is the ID of the submitted job.

In the above example, after executing sbatch command, you can see that the submitted job ID is 1. Therefore, the output file would be stored in slurm-1.out.

Execute the following command to see the output:

Copy Copied! $cat slurm-1.out

On the UFM side, a partition key (PKey) is assigned with all SLURM job IDs allocated to hosts Incase it was configured in ufm_slurm.conf file otherwise will use the default management PKey.

In addition, the UFM-SLURM will automatically create SHARM AM reservation in case UFM SHARP and UFM SHARP Allocation are enabled in UFM.

After the SLURM job is completed, the UFM removes the job-related partition key (pkey) assignment and SHARP reservation.

From the moment a job is submitted by the SLURM server until its completion, a log file named /tmp/ufm_slurm.log logs all of the actions and errors that occurred during the execution.