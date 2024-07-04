Docker Installation

UFM Enterprise installer supports several deployment modes:

Create a directory on the host to mount and sync UFM Enterprise files with read/write permissions. For example: / opt/ufm_files/ . Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/ Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1: Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric-interface ib1 Note The values below can be updated in the command to your needs: /opt/ufm/files/

/tmp/license_file/

For example, if you want UFM files to be mounted in another location on your server, create that directory and replace the path in the command. Reload system Copy Copied! systemctl daemon-reload To Start UFM Enterprise service run: Copy Copied! systemctl start ufm-enterprise

Install pacemaker , pcs , and drbd-utils on both servers

A partition for DRBD on each server ( with the same name on both servers) such as /dev/sdd1 . Recommended partition size is 10-20 GB, otherwise DRBD sync will take a long time to complete.

CLI command hostname -i must return the IP address of the management interface used for pacemaker sync correctly (update /etc/hosts/ file with machine IP)

Create the directory on each server under /opt/ufm/files/ with read/write permissions on each server. This directory will be used by UFM to mount UFM files, and it will be synced by DRBD.

On the main server, install UFM Enterprise container with the command below:

Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install

On each the standby (secondary) server, install UFM Enterprise container like the following example with the command below:

Copy Copied! docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install





Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:

Copy Copied! wget https:





[On Both Servers] Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/ [On Both Servers] Go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script: Copy Copied! ./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise Option Description -l Location For DRBD. Please always use /opt/ufm/files/ -d Partition (disk) name for DRBD -p Product Name. For UFM Enterprise this must always be “enterprise”

There are two methods to configure the HA cluster:

Configure HA with SSH Trust - Requires passwordless SSH connection between the servers.

Configure HA without SSH Trust - Does not require passwordless SSH connection between the servers, but asks you to run configuration commands on both servers.

[On the Master Server] Run the following command: Copy Copied! configure_ha_nodes.sh \ --cluster-password 123456 \ --main-hostname ufm-host01 \ --main-ip 192.168 . 10.1 \ --main-sync- interface enp2s0f0 \ --standby-hostname ufm-host02 \ --standby-ip 192.168 . 10.2 \ --standby-sync- interface enp2s0f0 \ --virtual-ip 192.168 . 10.5 Note configure_ha_nodes.sh requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime Option Description --cluster-password UFM HA cluster password for authentication by the pacemaker. --main-hostname Master (main) server hostname --main-ip Master (main) server IP address --main-sync-interface Port name (interface) on a master (main) server that will be used in DRBD sync --standby-hostname Standby server hostname --standby-ip Standby server IP address --standby-sync-interface Port name (interface) on standby server that will be used in DRBD sync --virtual-ip UFM HA cluster Virtual IP --no-vip Configure HA without virtual IP Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish.

If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. You can see all the options for configuring HA in the Help menu:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -h

Usage:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>]

Option Description -r --role <node role> Node role (master or standby). -n --peer-node <node-hostname> Peer node name. -s --peer-sync-ip <ip address> Peer node sync IP address -c --sync-interface Local interface to be used for DRBD sync -i --virtual-ip <virtual-ip> Cluster virtual IP (should be used for master only) -p --hacluster-pwd <pwd> HA cluster user password. -h --help Show this message -N --no-vip Configure HA without virtual IP

To configure HA, follow the below instructions:

Note Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.

[On Both Servers] Run the following command to set the cluster password: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster set-password –p <cluster_password> [On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -n <master_hostname> -s <master_ip_address> -c <standby_sync_interface_name> -p <cluster_password> [On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -n <standby_hostname> -s <standby_ip_address> -c <master_sync_interface_name> -i <virtual_ip_address> -p <cluster_password>

Starting HA Cluster