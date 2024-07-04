Getting Familiar with UFM's Data Model

UFM enables the fabric administrator to manage the fabric based on business-oriented requirements, as opposed to managing the fabric based on device-oriented and port-oriented management systems.

The business-centric capability is provided by UFM’s data model which treats the physical fabric topology as an abstraction. You can define groups of fabric resources. For example, servers represent a certain application, a job running on the fabric, or a reserved computing resource pool for specific customers of a multi-tenant fabric.

All UFM functionality is associated with the data model. For example, monitored data and fabric events are correlated to the logical groups, fabric and host configuration is performed according to the model, and performance optimization is derived from the data model.

The fabric managed by UFM consists of a set of physical and logical objects including their connections. The Object Model has a hierarchical object-oriented tree structure with objects as the tree elements. Each object defines an abstraction for physical or logical fabric elements.

The Physical Model represents the physical resources and connectivity topology of the Network. UFM enables discovery, monitoring and configuration of the managed physical objects.

Physical Objects