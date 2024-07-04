NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.2 LTS (2022 LTS U6)
HCAs Window

Provides a list of all the HCAs of the hosts in UFM. For more information, see section "HCAs Tab".

image2022-4-28_22-33-49-version-1-modificationdate-1719404472657-api-v2.png

