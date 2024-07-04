Plugin Management
Plugin management allows users to manage UFM plugins without using CLI commands. Under "Settings", there is a tab titled “Plugin Management”.
The functionality of the "Plugin Management" tab is to give the user the ability to add, remove, disable and enable plugins.
Actions:
Add – Used to add a selected plugin, opens a model to select the needed tag.
Remove – Used to remove a selected plugin.
Disable – Used to disable a selected plugin, so the plugin is disabled once the UFM is disabled.
Enable – Used to enable a selected plugin, so the plugin is enabled once the UFM is enabled.
Add ahxmonitor – Used to add a selected plugin; the action opens a modal to select the requested tag.