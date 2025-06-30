Appendix – Diagnostic Utilities

-i|--device <dev-name> -p|--port <port-num> -g|--guid <GUID in hex> --skip <stage> --skip_plugin <library name> --sc --scr --pc -P|--counter <<PM>=<value>> --pm_pause_time <seconds> --ber_test --ber_thresh <value> --llr_active_cell <64|128> --extended_speeds <dev-type> --pm_per_lane :List all counters per lane (when available). --ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20> --lw <1x|4x|8x|12x> --screen_num_errs <num> --smp_window <num> --gmp_window <num> --max_hops <max-hops> --read_capability <file name> --write_capability <file name> --back_compat_db <version.sub_version> -V|--version -h|--help -H|--deep_help --virtual --mads_timeout <mads-timeout> --mads_retries <mads-retries> -m|--map <map-file> --src_lid <src-lid> --dest_lid <dest-lid> --dr_path <dr-path> -o|--output_path <directory> Cable Diagnostic (Plugin) --get_cable_info --cable_info_disconnected Phy Diagnostic (Plugin) --get_phy_info --reset_phy_info

:Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system). :Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric. :Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input. :Skip the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (vs_cap_smp | vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check | all). :Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins:(libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 | libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1). :Provides a report of Mellanox counters :Reset all the Mellanox counters (if -sc option selected). :Reset all the fabric PM counters. :If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it. :Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 than no second counters sample will be done. (default=1). :Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold.(default threshold="10^-12"). :Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10^-12 than value need to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000(10^12).If threshold given is 0 than all BER values for all ports will be reported. :Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric. :Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all). :Specifies the expected link speed. :Specifies the expected link width. :Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. (default=5). :Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8). :Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128). :Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process.(default=64). :Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending. :Write out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices. :Show ports section in "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to given version. Default version 2.0. :Prints the version of the tool. :Prints help information (without plugins help if exists). :Prints deep help information (including plugins help). :Discover VPorts during discovery stage. :Specifies the timeout (in milliseconds) for sent and received mads.(default=500). :Specifies the number of retries for every timeout mad.(default=2). :Specifies mapping file, that maps node guid to name (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name"). Mapping file can also be specified by environment variable "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH". :source lid destination lid :direct route path :Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed. (default="/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/"). :Indicates to query all QSFP cables for cable information. Cable information will be stored in "ibdiagnet2.cables". :Get cable info on disconnected ports. :Indicates to query all ports for phy information. :Indicates to clear all ports phy information.