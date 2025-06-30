On This Page
Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events
Port counters and events are available in the following views:
Events and Port Counters area, at the bottom of the UFM window
Error window (Error tab) in the Manage Devices tab
In the New Monitoring Session window, in the Monitor tab, when clicking Create New Session
Event Log in the Log tab (click Show Event Log)
The following tables list and describe the port counters and events currently supported:
InfiniBand Port Counters
Calculated Port Counters
Counter
Description
Xmit Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Rcv Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.
All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45: the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit.
Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Xmit Packets
Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors and excluding link packets.
Rcv Packets
Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
Rcv Errors
Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:
Xmit Discards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:
Symbol Errors
Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.
Link Error Recovery
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
Link Error Downed
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
Local Integrity Error
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
Rcv Remote Physical Error
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
Xmit Constraint Error
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:
Rcv Constraint Error
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:
Excess Buffer Overrun Error
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
Rcv Switch Relay Error
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:
VL15 Dropped
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
XmitWait
The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration.
InfiniBand Calculated Port Counters
Counter
Description
Normalized XmitData
Effective port bandwidth utilization in %
XmitData incremental/ Link Capacity
Normalized Congested Bandwidth
Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion
(XmitWait incremental/ Time) * Link Capacity
Separate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports.
Device events are listed as VDM or CDM in the Source column of the Events table in the UFM GUI. For information about defining event policy, see Configuring Event Management.
Alarm ID
Alarm Name
To Log
Alarm
Default Severity
Default Threshold
Default TTL
Related Object
Category
Description/Message
64
GID Address In Service
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
65
GID Address Out of Service
1
0
Warning
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
66
New MCast Group Created
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
67
MCast Group Deleted
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
110
Symbol Error
1
1
Warning
200
300
Port
Hardware
111
Link Error Recovery
1
1
Minor
1
300
Port
Hardware
112
Link Downed
1
1
Critical
1
300
Port
Hardware
113
Port Receive Errors
1
1
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
114
Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
0
0
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
115
Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
1
1
Minor
999
300
Port
Fabric Configuration
116
Port Xmit Discards
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
117
Port Xmit Constraint Errors
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
118
Port Receive Constraint Errors
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
119
Local Link Integrity Errors
1
1
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
120
Excessive Buffer Overrun Errors
1
1
Minor
100
300
Port
Communication Error
121
VL15 Dropped
1
1
Minor
50
300
Port
Communication Error
122
Congested Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
1
1
Minor
10
300
Port
Hardware
131
Non-optimal link width (1X instead of 4X)
1
1
Minor
1
0
Port
Hardware
132
Non-optimal link width (1X or 4X instead of 12X)
1
1
Minor
1
0
Port
Hardware
140
Excessive Buffer Overrun Threshold Reached
1
0
Minor
11
300
Port
Hardware
141
Flow Control Update Watchdog Timer Expired
1
0
Warning
1
300
Port
Hardware
144
Capability Mask Modified
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
145
System Image GUID changed
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Communication Error
256
Bad M_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
257
Bad P_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
258
Bad Q_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
259
Bad P_Key Switch External Port
1
0
Critical
1
300
Port
Security
301
Logical Server State Changed
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
302
Logical Server State Change Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
306
Logical Server Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
307
Logical Server Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
308
Logical Server Resources Allocated
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
312
Compute Resource Released
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
313
Compute Resource Allocated
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
314
Logical Server Additional Resources Allocated
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
315
Logical Server Resources Released
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
316
Logical Server Compute Resource is Down
1
1
Critical
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
317
Logical Server Compute Resource is Up
1
1
Warning
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
328
Link is Up
1
0
Info
1
0
Link
Fabric Topology
328
Link is Down
1
0
Warning
1
0
Link
Fabric Topology
331
Node is Down
1
0
Warning
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
332
Node is Up
1
0
Info
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
336
Port Action Succeeded
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
337
Port Action Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Port
Maintenance
338
Device Action Succeeded
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
339
Device Action Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Port
Maintenance
340
Network Interface Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
341
Network Interface Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Logical Server
Logical Model
350
Environment Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Env
Logical Model
351
Environment Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Env
Logical Model
352
Network Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Network
Logical Model
353
Network Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Network
Logical Model
370
Gateway Ethernet Link State Changed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
371
Gateway Reregister Event Received
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
372
Number of Gateways Changed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
373
Gateway will be Rebooted
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
374
Gateway Reloading Finished
1
0
Info
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
381
Switch Upgrade Failed
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
383
Host Upgrade Failed
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
385
Switch FW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
386
Switch SW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
388
Host FW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
389
Host SW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
391
Switch Module Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Fabric Notification
392
Module Temperature Threshold Reached
1
0
Info
40
0
Module
Hardware
394
Module Status FAULT
1
1
Critical
1
420
Switch
Module Status
502
Device Upgrade Finished
1
0
Info
1
300
Device
Maintenance
545
SM is not responding
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
560
User Connected
Security
561
User Disconnected
Security
602
UFM Server Failover
1
1
Critical
1
0
Site
Fabric Notification
701
Non-optimal Link Speed
1
1
Minor
1
0
Port
Hardware
907
Switch is Down
1
1
Critical
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
908
Switch is Up
1
1
Info
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
909
Director Switch is Down
1
1
Critical
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
910
Director Switch is Up
1
1
Info
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
911
Module Temperature Low Threshold Reached
1
1
Warning
60
300
Module
Hardware
912
Module Temperature High Threshold Reached
1
1
Critical
60
300
Module
Hardware
913
Module High Voltage
1
1
Warning
10
420
Switch
Module Status
914
Module High Current
1
1
Warning
10
420
Switch
Module Status
915
BER_ERROR
1
1
Critical
1e-8
420
Port
Hardware
916
BER_WARNING
1
1
Warning
1e-13
420
Port
Hardware
917
SYMBOL_BER_ERROR
1
1
Critical
420
Port
Hardware
1300
SM_SAKEY_VIOLATION
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1301
SM_SGID_SPOOFED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1302
SM_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1303
SM_MULTICAST_GROUPS_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1304
SM_SERVICES_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1305
SM_EVENT_SUBSCRIPTION_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
1500
New cable detected
1
0
Info
1
0
Link
Security
1502
Cable detected in a new location
1
0
Warning
1
0
Link
Security
1503
Duplicate Cable Detected
1
0
Critical
1
0
Link
Security
1600
VS/CC Classes Key Violation
Security