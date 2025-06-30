What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.3
Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

3107006

Description: Using GET All Modules REST API (GET /ufmRest/resources/modules), returns N/A in device_name.

Keywords: Modules, N/A, device_name

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3076817

Description: Upgrading to the latest UFM version (UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7), the UFM WEB UI shows log and error messages with "invalid date."

Keywords: WEB UI, "invalid date"

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3060127

Description: UFM WEB UI - Ports REST API returns tier parameters as N/A in response

Keywords: WEB UI, tier, N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3052660

Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working

Keywords: Monitoring, mode

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3031121

Description: Network map showing a link between QM8790 and Manta Ray leaf having BW of >20,000 Gb/s​

Keywords: Network Map, BW, 20,000

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3003366

Description: UFM Starting and Stopping On Its Own Since Merge​

Keywords: Start, Stop

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2968236

Description: Fabric health Old Alerts and events do not clear

Keywords: Fabric Health, Alerts, clear

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2957984

Description: BER Not Being Read or Reported​

Keywords: BER, Not, Reported

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3032227

Description: UFM UFMAPL_4.7.0.3_UFM_6.8.0.6 lists one of my skyways as "host" instead of "gateway"​

Keywords: skyway, gateway, host

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2966472

Description: UFM Fabric health BER_CHECK warnings​

Keywords: Fabric Health, BER, check

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2801258

Description: UFM failed to serve incoming REST API requests

Keywords: REST API, hang, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2782069

Description: UFM APL 4.6 BER not reported (None) in event logs

Keywords: BER, events, log

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2744757

Description: UFM health test: CheckSMConnectivityOnStandby should consider multiple GUIDs on a port

Keywords: UFM Health, SM connectivity, multiple guids

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2830281

Description: UFM (container) is not starting after server reboot

Keywords: UFM Container, reboot

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2804807

Description: UFM WEB GUI becomes Unresponsive and Event/REST API log stops printing

Keywords: Web UI, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2699393

Description: IPMI console login connects to CentOS (UM docker OS) instead of Ubuntu (host OS) after UFM docker installation.

Keywords: IPMI; CentOS; Login

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2638032

Description:  Wrong module (line/spine) label appears in effective BER event.

Keywords: Module; Effective; BER; Event

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

2618603

Description:  UFM failover is not working when bond0 is configured with IPoIB.

Keywords: Failover, Bond; IPoIB

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2615514

Description: UFM software no longer supports license type "UFM APPLIANCE".

Keywords: License; UFM Appliance

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2589617

Description: UFM stopped to discover topology on SuperPOD environment.

Keywords: Stopped; discover

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2335141

Description: Memory leak discovered in ModelMain.py process.

Keywords: Memory leak

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2300082

Description: CMP python error

Keywords: Python, error

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2373665

Description: UFM license check of UFM permanent license generates invalid license status at the UFM Health Report.

Keywords: Permanent license; UFM health report

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2125784

Description: Some commands appear for users with monitor privileges which are not functional. It is recommended not to use this user role.

Keywords: Monitor, permissions, user

Discovered in Release: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

-

Description: Performance degradation caused by OpenSM changing the default rate limit of management PKey (0x7fff) to 2.5 GB/s instead of 10GB/s.

Keywords: OpenSM, Degradation, rate limit

Discovered in version: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

-

Description: Each HCA is discovered and represented as a separate host. A host with multiple HCAs will be represented as multiple host instances.

Keywords: Fabric Topology

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

1967348

Description: Email sender address cannot contain more than one period (“.”) in the domain name.

Keywords: Email, sender, period

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

2069425

Description: SMTP server username cannot have more than 20 characters.

Keywords: Email

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

1914379

Description: MellanoxCare service can now communicate with UFM (valid only when http communication is configured between MCare and UFM).

Keywords: MellanoxCare, http, https

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1783048

Description: Opening UFM web UI in monitoring mode is now supported.

Keywords: Web UI, monitoring mode

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1691882

Description: UFM Agent now is now part of the UFM web UI.

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1793244

Description: UFM/module temperature thresholds notifications.

Keywords: Temperature thresholds

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1678669

Description: Fixed an issue where UFM HA prerequisite script was checking for wrong Virtual IP port argument.

Keywords: UFM HA, prerequisite, Virtual IP, port

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1706226

Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OS credentials were missing at the device "access_credentials" menu (the issue was detected on old Java based GUI). At the new UFM Web UI – MLNX_OS credentials are represented by HTTP credentials.

Keywords: MLNX_OS, credentials

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1486595

Description: Fixed an issue where CentOS 7.5 was not recognized as RHEL 7 flavor upon installation.

Keywords: Installation, CentOS, RHEL

Discovered in: 6.0

Fixed in: 6.1

1358248

Description: Fixed the issue where ibdiagnet’s unresponsiveness when using the get_physical_info flag caused UFM to hang.

Keywords: ibdiagnet

Discovered in: 5.10

Fixed in: 6.0

1294010

Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after upgrading to UFM version 5.9.6 and restarting the server.

Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1276539

Description: Updated report execution command in order to avoid the following false warning of wrong link speed during topology comparison.

Keywords: Topology compare report

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1131286

Description: Fixed a memory leak of UFM’s main process when running multiple reports periodically.

Keywords: Memory leak, reports

Discovered in: 5.9

Fixed in: 5.9.6

1064349

Description: Fixed an issue where UFM reported false alarm about OpenSM irresponsiveness (sminfo command returned with failure).

Keywords: OpenSM, sminfo

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9.6

987236

Description: Fixed a web UI security issue by changing the SSL certificate RSA keys’ size to 2048 bit (instead of 1024).

Keywords: Web UI, security, certificate, apache

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9

965302

Description: Fixed UFM HA installation with non-standard file mode creation mask (umask 000).

Keywords: HA, umask

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9
