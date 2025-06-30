Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
UFM Discovery and Device Management
CPU Affinity
Enabling the user to control CPU affinity of UFM's major processes
gRPC API
Added support for streaming UFM REST API data over gRPC as part of new UFM plugin. Refer to GRPC-Streamer Plugin
Telemetry
EFS UFM Plugin
Added support for streaming UFM events data to FluentD destination as part of a new UFM plugin. Refer to UFM Telemetry Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin
General UI Enhancements
• Displayed columns of all tables are persistent per user, with the option to restore defaults. Refer to Displayed Columns
• Improved look and feel in Network Map. Refer to Network Map
• Added Reveal Uptime to the general tab in the devices information tabs. Refer to Device General Tab
High Availability Deployment
REST APIs
Added support for PKey filtering for default session data. Refer to Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering.
Added support for filtering session data by groups. Refer to Monitoring Sessions REST API.
Added support for resting all unhealthy ports at once. Refer to Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once
Added support for presenting system uptime in UFM REST API. Refer to Systems REST API.
Deployment Installation
UFM installation is now based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for python3.9 environment and third party packages deployments.
NVIDIA SHARP Software
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v6.12.0 (January 2023 release)
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.22.1-417.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported.
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script