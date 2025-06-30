Installation Notes

Note

(a) CentOS 8 Stream and RHEL8.4 can be installed without MLNX_OFED; inbox drivers can be used instead.

(b) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.

(c) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.