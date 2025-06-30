On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Firmware Version
NDR switches
31.2010.2110
HDR switches
27.2010.3004
EDR switches
15.2008.2946
FDR switches
11.1500.0106
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Tested OS Version
NDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.10.3002
HDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.10.3100
EDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.6.5010
FDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
Long-haul
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
InfiniBand-Ethernet Gateways
SX6036G (FDR)
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
Bare Metal Deployment Requirements
Platform
Type and Version
OS and Kernel(a)
64-bit OS:
CPU(b)
x86_64
HCAs
OFED(c)
(a) CentOS 8 Stream and RHEL8.4 can be installed without MLNX_OFED; inbox drivers can be used instead.
(b) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.
(c) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.
Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.
UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled.
Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.
Docker Installation Requirements
Component
Type and Version
Supported OS
UFM Server Resource Requirements Per Cluster Size
Fabric Size
CPU Requirements*
Memory Requirements
Disk Space Requirements
Minimum
Recommended
Up to 1000 nodes
4-core server
4 GB
20 GB
50 GB
1000-5000 nodes
8-core server
16 GB
40 GB
120 GB
5000-10000 nodes
16-core server
32 GB
80 GB
160 GB
Above 10000 nodes
Contact NVIDIA Support
UFM GUI Client Requirements
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
Memory
Platform
Details
MFT
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.22.1-526
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.13.0
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.1.1
The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.
The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.
Upgrading UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or -2).
For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.
For detailed installation and upgrade instructions, refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide or the UFM User Manual.
Due to a possible conflict, SM and MFT installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.
It is recommended to upgrade to the latest UFM version from the last 2 GA releases that came before it. Upgrading from older UFM versions may result in failures.