NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.3
Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2010.2110

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2010.3004

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2008.2946

FDR switches

  • SX6025

  • SX6015

  • SX6005

11.1500.0106


Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Tested OS Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.10.3002

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.10.3100

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.6.5010

FDR switches

  • SX6012

  • SX6018

  • SX6036

  • SX6506

  • SX6512

  • SX6518

  • SX6536

  • SX1012

  • SX6710

  • SX6720

  • SX1700

  • SX1710

MLNX-OS 3.6.8008

Long-haul

  • MTX6100

  • MTX6240

  • MTX6280

MLNX-OS 3.6.8008

InfiniBand-Ethernet Gateways

SX6036G (FDR)

MLNX-OS 3.6.8008

System Requirements

Bare Metal Deployment Requirements

Platform

Type and Version

OS and Kernel(a)

64-bit OS:

  • RedHat 7.8: 3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

  • RedHat 7.9: 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

  • RedHat 8.1: 4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

  • RedHat 8.2: 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

  • RedHat 8.4: 4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

  • CentOS 7.8: 3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

  • CentOS 7.9: 3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

  • CentOS 8.2: 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

  • CentOS 8 Stream: 5.4.0

  • FAIR OS 22.08

  • Ubuntu 18.04: 4.15

  • Ubuntu 20.04: 5.4.0

CPU(b)

x86_64

HCAs

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-4 with Firmware 12.12.xxxx and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-5 with Firmware 16.19.1200 and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 with Firmware 20.24.1000 and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 with Firmware 28.33.1014 and above

  • NVIDIA BlueField with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

  • NVIDIA BlueField-2 with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

OFED(c)

  • MLNX_OFED 5.X

Note

(a) CentOS 8 Stream and RHEL8.4 can be installed without MLNX_OFED; inbox drivers can be used instead.

(b) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.

(c) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

Note

For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.

Note

Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.

Note

UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled.

Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.


Docker Installation Requirements

Component

Type and Version

Supported OS

  • RHEL7

  • RHEL8

  • Ubuntu18.04

  • Ubuntu20.04

  • Ubuntu22.04 - TBD: Lenny


UFM Server Resource Requirements Per Cluster Size

Fabric Size

CPU Requirements*

Memory Requirements

Disk Space Requirements

Minimum

Recommended

Up to 1000 nodes

4-core server

4 GB

20 GB

50 GB

1000-5000 nodes

8-core server

16 GB

40 GB

120 GB

5000-10000 nodes

16-core server

32 GB

80 GB

160 GB

Above 10000 nodes

Contact NVIDIA Support

UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 2 GB

  • Recommended: 4 GB

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.22.1-526


UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.13.0


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.1.1

Software Update from Prior Versions

The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.

The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.

Info

Upgrading UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or -2).

For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.

For detailed installation and upgrade instructions, refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide or the UFM User Manual.

Note

Due to a possible conflict, SM and MFT installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.

Note

It is recommended to upgrade to the latest UFM version from the last 2 GA releases that came before it. Upgrading from older UFM versions may result in failures.

