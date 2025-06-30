Overview of Data Model

UFM enables the fabric administrator to manage the fabric based on business-oriented requirements, as opposed to managing the fabric based on device-oriented and port-oriented management systems.

The business-centric capability is provided by UFM’s data model which treats the physical fabric topology as an abstraction. You can define groups of fabric resources. For example, servers represent a certain application, a job running on the fabric, or a reserved computing resource pool for specific customers of a multi-tenant fabric.

All UFM functionality is associated with the data model. For example, monitored data and fabric events are correlated to the logical groups, fabric and host configuration is performed according to the model, and performance optimization is derived from the data model.