Appendix – SM Activity Report

SM can produce an activity report in a form of a dump file that details the different activities done in the SM. Activities are divided into subjects. The table below specifies the different activities currently supported in the SM activity report.

Reporting of each subject can be enabled individually using the configuration parameter activity_report_subjects:

  • Valid values:
    Comma-separated list of subjects to dump. The current supported subjects are:

    • "mc" – activity IDs 1, 2 and 8

    • "prtn" – activity IDs 3, 4, and 5

    • "virt" – activity IDs 6 and 7

    • "routing" – activity IDs 8-12

    Two predefined values can be configured as well:

    • "all" – dump all subjects

    • "none" – disable the feature by dumping none of the subjects

    • Default value: "none"

SM Supported Activities

Activity ID

Activity Name

Additional Fields

Comments

Description

1

mcm_member

- MLid

- MGid

- Port Guid

- Join State

Join state:

1 - Join

-1 - Leave

Member joined/left MC group

2

mcg_change

- MLid

- MGid

- Change

Change:

0 - Create

1 - Delete

MC group created/deleted

3

prtn_guid_add

- Port Guid

- PKey

- Block index

- Pkey Index

Guid added to partition

4

prtn_create

-PKey

- Prtn Name

Partition created

5

prtn_delete

- PKey

- Delete Reason

Delete Reason:

0 - empty prtn

1 - duplicate prtn

2 - sm shutdown

Partition deleted

6

port_virt_discover

- Port Guid

- Top Index

Port virtualization discovered

7

vport_state_change

- Port Guid

- VPort Guid

- VPort Index

- VNode Guid

- VPort State

VPort State:

1 - Down

2 - Init

3 - ARMED

4 - Active

Vport state changed

8

mcg_tree_calc

- mlid

MCast group tree calculated

9

routing_succeed

routing engine name

Routing done successfully

10

routing_failed

routing engine name

Routing failed

11

ucast_cache_invalidated

ucast cache invalidated

12

ucast_cache_routing_done

ucast cache routing done

