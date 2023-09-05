Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
3387791
Description: Client certificate authentication is being reset in Apache configuration upon certificate automatic refresh
Keywords: Apache, Client Certificate, Refresh
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 6.12.1
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 6.11.1
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.