Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.0
Ref. #

Description

3387791

Description: Client certificate authentication is being reset in Apache configuration upon certificate automatic refresh

Keywords: Apache, Client Certificate, Refresh

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3410826

Description: Rectified inability to modify user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 6.12.1

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 6.11.1

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
