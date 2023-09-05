Fabric Dashboard

The Top N servers/switches by Rx or Tx Bandwidth component shows the top elements that are transmitting or receiving the most bandwidth per second. These elements are classified top-down according the defined Transmit (Tx) or Receive (Rx) bandwidth (MB/sec Rate).

Bandwidth is measured as a rate in bytes/sec.

Transmitted (Tx) bandwidth is measured by N server/switch ports in MB/sec

Received (Rx) bandwidth is measured by N server/switch ports in MB/sec

Warning N can be 5, 10, 15, or 20.

The following table lists the icons of this component:

Options Description List view Shows the top N elements as a list Each element is shown in a row with the name of the element and the bandwidth rate Bar view Shows the top N nodes as a bar graph X axis shows the rate as a value

Y axis shows the Node (server) name Drop-down menu

Selects the number of items to display Default: 10 nodes Monitoring attributes

Selects the attribute for monitoring: TxBW – Transmit Bandwidth

RxBW – Receive Bandwidth View by port/element Switches view to t op 5 elements by bandwidth or top 5 ports by bandwidth. Nodes view is presented by default. Clicking a specific port in the ports view under the port column redirects to the ports table and highlights that particular port

Clicking a specific device in the devices view under the device column redirects to the Devices table and highlights that particular node Filter toggle Toggles the filter textbox

Top Servers/Switches by Bandwidth—Bar View

Top Servers/Switches by Bandwidth—List View

Right-clicking a device displays a list of the actions that can be performed. These actions (shown in the following screenshot) are the same actions available in the devices table (see Devices Actions table under Devices Window).

Right-clicking a port displays a list of the actions that can be performed. These actions (shown in the following screenshot) are the same actions available in the Ports table (see Ports Window for more information).