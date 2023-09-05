Known Issues in This Release

Workaround:

To extract the UFM container system dump, run the following command on the host:

Copy Copied! docker exec -it ufm sh -c '/usr/bin/ufm_sysdump.sh -o /opt/ufm/files'

This command extracts the UFM system dump files and stores them in the /opt/ufm/files directory, which can be accessed from the host.

If you have deployed UFM in high availability mode, run the following command on the host:

Copy Copied! /usr/bin/vsysinfo -S all -e -f /etc/ufm/ufm-ha-sysdump.conf -O /tmp/ufm_ha_sysdump