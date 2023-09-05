Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Issue
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance.
Workaround: In order to address the absence of log rotation for the new telemetry instance, create a new log rotate configuration file at /etc/logrotate.d/telemetry_instances.conf and configure it with the following content:
This will ensure proper creation of all the new telemetry instances log rotation.
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
3432385
|
Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.
Workaround: UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.
Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode
3459431
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
Workaround:
This command extracts the UFM system dump files and stores them in the /opt/ufm/files directory, which can be accessed from the host.
If you have deployed UFM in high availability mode, run the following command on the host:
This command extracts the UFM HA dump files and stores them in the /tmp/ufm_ha_sysdump file.
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
3461658
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.
Workaround: For activating the network fast recovery feature, contact support to provide the default configuration file and copy it to /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf. Then, set the updated file path in opensm.conf (fast_recovery_conf_file) and enable the feature in UFM.
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.