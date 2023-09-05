Non-Optimal Links
A non-optimal link is a link between two ports that is configured to operate at a certain speed and width and is operating at a lower rate. The Non-optimal links feature helps you identify potential link failures and reduce fabric inefficiencies.
Non-optimal links can be any of the following:
NDR links that operate in HDR, EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode
HDR links that operate in EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode
EDR links that operate in FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode
FDR links that operate in QDR, DDR or SDR mode
QDR links that operate in DDR or SDR mode
4X links that operate in 1X mode
The Non-Optimal Links window allows you to set the preferred action for non-optimal links.
To set the non-optimal links policy:
From the drop-down menu, select the action for Non-optimal Links behavior.
The drop-down menu defines the default behavior. Options are: Ignore (default), Disable, and Reset.
|
Option
|
Description
|
Ignore
|
Ignore the non-optimal links
|
Reset
|
Reset all non-optimal links ports
|
Disable
|
Disable all non-optimal links ports
Reset all Non-Optimal Links allows users to reset all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.
Disable all Non-Optimal Links allows users to disable all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.