NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.0  Plugin Management

Plugin Management

Plugin management allows users to manage UFM plugins without using CLI commands. Under "Settings", there is a tab titled “Plugin Management”.

The functionality of the "Plugin Management" tab is to give the user the ability to add, remove, disable and enable plugins.

Plugin_Man.PNG

Actions:

  • Add – Used to add a selected plugin, opens a model to select the needed tag.

    Add.png

    Add_ahx.png

  • Remove – Used to remove a selected plugin.

    disable.png

  • Disable – Used to disable a selected plugin, so the plugin is disabled once the UFM is disabled.

    disable.png

  • Enable – Used to enable a selected plugin, so the plugin is enabled once the UFM is enabled.

    enable.png

  • Add ahxmonitor – Used to add a selected plugin; the action opens a modal to select the requested tag.

    Add_ahx.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here