Split-Brain Recovery in HA Installation

Step 1: Manually choose a node where data modifications will be discarded. It is called the split-brain victim. Choose wisely; all modifications will be lost! When in doubt, run a backup of the victim’s data before you continue. When running a Pacemaker cluster, you can enable maintenance mode. If the split-brain victim is in the Primary role, bring down all applications using this resource. Now switch the victim to the Secondary role:

Step 4: Resync starts automatically if the survivor is in a WFConnection network state. If the split-brain survivor is still in a Standalone connection state, reconnect it:

Copy Copied! survivor# drbdadm connect ha_data

Now the resynchronization from the survivor (SyncSource) to the victim (SyncTarget) starts immediately. There is no full sync initiated, but all modifications on the victim will be overwritten by the survivor’s data, and modifications on the survivor will be applied to the victim.