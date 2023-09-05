Token-based authentication is a protocol which allows users to verify their identity, and in return receive a unique access token. During the life of the token, users then access the UFM APIs that the token has been issued for, rather than having to re-enter credentials each time they need to use any UFM API.

Warning Under the Settings section there is a tab titled called “Access Tokens”.

The functionality of the added tab is to give the user the ability to create new tokens & manage the existing ones (list, copy, revoke, delete):

Actions:

Name Icon Description Revoke Revoke a specific token. Warning The revoked token will no longer be valid. Delete Delete a specific token. Copy Copy specific token into the clipboard.