Appendix – SM Activity Report
SM can produce an activity report in a form of a dump file that details the different activities done in the SM. Activities are divided into subjects. The table below specifies the different activities currently supported in the SM activity report.
Reporting of each subject can be enabled individually using the configuration parameter activity_report_subjects:
Valid values:
Comma-separated list of subjects to dump. The current supported subjects are:
"mc" – activity IDs 1, 2 and 8
"prtn" – activity IDs 3, 4, and 5
"virt" – activity IDs 6 and 7
"routing" – activity IDs 8-12
Two predefined values can be configured as well:
"all" – dump all subjects
"none" – disable the feature by dumping none of the subjects
Default value: "none"
|
Activity ID
|
Activity Name
|
Additional Fields
|
Comments
|
Description
|
1
|
mcm_member
|
- MLid
- MGid
- Port Guid
- Join State
|
Join state:
1 - Join
-1 - Leave
|
Member joined/left MC group
|
2
|
mcg_change
|
- MLid
- MGid
- Change
|
Change:
0 - Create
1 - Delete
|
MC group created/deleted
|
3
|
prtn_guid_add
|
- Port Guid
- PKey
- Block index
- Pkey Index
|
Guid added to partition
|
4
|
prtn_create
|
-PKey
- Prtn Name
|
Partition created
|
5
|
prtn_delete
|
- PKey
- Delete Reason
|
Delete Reason:
0 - empty prtn
1 - duplicate prtn
2 - sm shutdown
|
Partition deleted
|
6
|
port_virt_discover
|
- Port Guid
- Top Index
|
Port virtualization discovered
|
7
|
vport_state_change
|
- Port Guid
- VPort Guid
- VPort Index
- VNode Guid
- VPort State
|
VPort State:
1 - Down
2 - Init
3 - ARMED
4 - Active
|
Vport state changed
|
8
|
mcg_tree_calc
|
- mlid
|
MCast group tree calculated
|
9
|
routing_succeed
|
routing engine name
|
Routing done successfully
|
10
|
routing_failed
|
routing engine name
|
Routing failed
|
11
|
ucast_cache_invalidated
|
ucast cache invalidated
|
12
|
ucast_cache_routing_done
|
ucast cache routing done