Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events
Port counters and events are available in the following views:
Events and Port Counters area, at the bottom of the UFM window
Error window (Error tab) in the Manage Devices tab
In the New Monitoring Session window, in the Monitor tab, when clicking Create New Session
Event Log in the Log tab (click Show Event Log)
The following tables list and describe the port counters and events currently supported:
InfiniBand Port Counters
Calculated Port Counters
|
InfiniBand Port Counters
|
Counter
|
Description
|
Xmit Data (in bytes)
|
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
|
Rcv Data (in bytes)
|
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.
All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45: the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit.
Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
|
Xmit Packets
|
Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors and excluding link packets.
|
Rcv Packets
|
Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
|
Rcv Errors
|
Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:
|
Xmit Discards
|
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:
|
Symbol Errors
|
Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.
|
Link Error Recovery
|
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
|
Link Error Downed
|
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
|
Local Integrity Error
|
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
|
Rcv Remote Physical Error
|
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
|
Xmit Constraint Error
|
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:
|
Rcv Constraint Error
|
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:
|
Excess Buffer Overrun Error
|
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
|
Rcv Switch Relay Error
|
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:
|
VL15 Dropped
|
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
|
XmitWait
|
The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration.
|
InfiniBand Calculated Port Counters
|
Counter
|
Description
|
Normalized XmitData
|
Effective port bandwidth utilization in %
|
Normalized Congested Bandwidth
|
Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion
Device events are listed as VDM or CDM in the Source column of the Events table in the UFM GUI. For information about defining event policy, see Configuring Event Management.
|
Alarm ID
|
Alarm Name
|
To Log
|
Alarm
|
Default Severity
|
Default Threshold
|
Default TTL
|
Related Object
|
Category
|
Description/Message
|
64
|
GID Address In Service
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
65
|
GID Address Out of Service
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
66
|
New MCast Group Created
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
67
|
MCast Group Deleted
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
110
|
Symbol Error
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
111
|
Link Error Recovery
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
112
|
Link Downed
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
113
|
Port Receive Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
114
|
Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
|
0
|
0
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
115
|
Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
999
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Configuration
|
116
|
Port Xmit Discards
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
117
|
Port Xmit Constraint Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
118
|
Port Receive Constraint Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
200
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
119
|
Local Link Integrity Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
5
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
120
|
Excessive Buffer Overrun Errors
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
100
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
121
|
VL15 Dropped
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
50
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
122
|
Congested Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
10
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
123
|
Port Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
95
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
130
|
Non-optimal link width
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
141
|
Flow Control Update Watchdog Timer Expired
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
144
|
Capability Mask Modified
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
145
|
System Image GUID changed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Communication Error
|
156
|
Link Speed Enforcement Disabled
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
250
|
Running in Limited Mode
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
251
|
Switching to Limited Mode
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
252
|
License Expired
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
253
|
Duplicated licenses
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
254
|
License Limit Exceeded
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
255
|
License is About to Expire
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
256
|
Bad M_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
257
|
Bad P_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
258
|
Bad Q_Key
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
259
|
Bad P_Key Switch External Port
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Port
|
Security
|
301
|
Logical Server State Changed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
302
|
Logical Server State Change Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
306
|
Logical Server Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
307
|
Logical Server Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
308
|
Logical Server Resources Allocated
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
312
|
Compute Resource Released
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
313
|
Compute Resource Allocated
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
314
|
Logical Server Additional Resources Allocated
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
315
|
Logical Server Resources Released
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
316
|
Logical Server Compute Resource is Down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
317
|
Logical Server Compute Resource is Up
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
328
|
Link is Up
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Fabric Topology
|
328
|
Link is Down
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Fabric Topology
|
329
|
Link is Down
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
331
|
Node is Down
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
332
|
Node is Up
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
336
|
Port Action Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
337
|
Port Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
338
|
Device Action Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
339
|
Device Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
340
|
Network Interface Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
341
|
Network Interface Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Logical Server
|
Logical Model
|
344
|
Partial Switch ASIC Failure
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
350
|
Environment Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Env
|
Logical Model
|
351
|
Environment Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Env
|
Logical Model
|
352
|
Network Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Network
|
Logical Model
|
353
|
Network Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Network
|
Logical Model
|
370
|
Gateway Ethernet Link State Changed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
371
|
Gateway Reregister Event Received
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
372
|
Number of Gateways Changed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
373
|
Gateway will be Rebooted
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
374
|
Gateway Reloading Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Gateway
|
Gateway
|
380
|
Switch Upgrade Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
381
|
Switch Upgrade Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
328
|
Module status NOT PRESENT
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
383
|
Host Upgrade Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
384
|
Switch Module Powered Off
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
385
|
Switch FW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
386
|
Switch SW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
387
|
Switch Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Maintenance
|
388
|
Host FW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
389
|
Host SW Upgrade Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Computer
|
Maintenance
|
391
|
Switch Module Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
392
|
Module Temperature Threshold Reached
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
40
|
0
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
393
|
Switch Module Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
394
|
Module Status FAULT
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
395
|
Device Action Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
396
|
Site Action Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
397
|
Site Action Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Maintenance
|
398
|
Switch Chip Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
399
|
Switch Chip Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Switch
|
Fabric Notification
|
403
|
Device Pending Reboot
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
404
|
System Information is missing
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
405
|
Switch Identity Validation Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
406
|
Switch System Information is missing
|
1
|
1
|
Waring
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
407
|
COMEX Ambient Temperature Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
60
|
300
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
408
|
Switch is Unresponsive
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Switch
|
Communication Error
|
502
|
Device Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
506
|
Device Upgrade Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
508
|
Core Dump Created
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
510
|
SM Failover
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
511
|
SM State Change
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
512
|
SM UP
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
513
|
SM System Log Message
|
0
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
514
|
SM LID Change
|
0
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
515
|
Fabric Health Report Info
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
516
|
Fabric Health Report Warning
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
517
|
Fabric Health Report Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
518
|
UFM-related process is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
519
|
Logs purge failure
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
520
|
Restart of UFM-related process succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
521
|
UFM is being stopped
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
522
|
UFM is being restarted
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
523
|
UFM failover is being attempted
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
524
|
UFM cannot connect to DB
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
525
|
Disk utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
526
|
Memory utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
527
|
CPU utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
528
|
Fabric interface is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
529
|
UFM standby server problem
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
530
|
SM is down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
531
|
DRBD Bad Condition
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
532
|
Remote UFM-SM Sync
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
533
|
Remote UFM-SM problem
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Maintenance
|
535
|
MH Purge Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
536
|
UFM Health Watchdog Info
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
537
|
UFM Health Watchdog Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
538
|
Time Diff Between HA Servers
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
539
|
DRBD TCP Connection Performance
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
900
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
540
|
Daily Report Completed successfully
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
541
|
Daily Report Completed with Error
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
542
|
Daily Report Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
543
|
Daily Report Mail Sent successfully
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
544
|
Daily Report Mail Sent Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Minor
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
545
|
SM is not responding
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
560
|
User Connected
|
Security
|
561
|
User Disconnected
|
Security
|
602
|
UFM Server Failover
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
603
|
Events Suppression
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
300
|
Site
|
Maintenance
|
604
|
Report Succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
605
|
Report Failed
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
606
|
Correction Attempts Paused
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Notification
|
610
|
Monitoring History Enabled
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
611
|
Monitoring History Disabled
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
612
|
Monitoring History Bad Connection
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
613
|
Monitoring History Connection Established
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
614
|
Monitoring History Inconsistent Version
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
615
|
Monitoring History Failed save metadata
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
616
|
Monitoring History Failed update metadata
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
617
|
Monitoring History Failed save data
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
618
|
Monitoring History Failed get metadata
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
619
|
Monitoring History Failed get data
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
620
|
Monitoring History Failed remove file
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
621
|
Monitoring History version not matches UFM version
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
622
|
Monitoring History Purge DB Occurred
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
5
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
623
|
Monitoring History Migration is not completed
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
624
|
Monitoring History partition utilization threshold reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
625
|
Monitoring History local report files are about to be cleaned
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
626
|
Monitoring History oldest DB table is about to be removed
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
627
|
Monitoring History partition is not mounted
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
701
|
Non-optimal Link Speed
|
1
|
1
|
Minor
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
702
|
Unhealthy IB Port
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
703
|
Fabric Collector Connected
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
704
|
Fabric Collector Disconnected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Maintenance
|
750
|
High data retransmission count on port
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
500
|
1
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
901
|
Fabric Configuration Started
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
902
|
Fabric Configuration Completed
|
0
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
903
|
Fabric Configuration Failed
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
904
|
Device Configuration Failure
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
905
|
Device Configuration Timeout
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
906
|
Provisioning Validation Failure
|
0
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
907
|
Switch is Down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
908
|
Switch is Up
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
909
|
Director Switch is Down
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
910
|
Director Switch is Up
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Site
|
Fabric Topology
|
911
|
Module Temperature Low Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
60
|
300
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
912
|
Module Temperature High Threshold Reached
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
60
|
300
|
Module
|
Hardware
|
913
|
Module High Voltage
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
914
|
Module High Current
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Switch
|
Module Status
|
915
|
BER_ERROR
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1e-8
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
916
|
BER_WARNING
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
1e-13
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
917
|
SYMBOL_BER_ERROR
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
10
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
918
|
High Symbol BER reported
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
10
|
420
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
919
|
Cable Temperature High
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
920
|
Cable Temperature Low
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
0
|
Port
|
Hardware
|
1300
|
SM_SAKEY_VIOLATION
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1301
|
SM_SGID_SPOOFED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1302
|
SM_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1303
|
SM_MULTICAST_GROUPS_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1304
|
SM_SERVICES_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1305
|
SM_EVENT_SUBSCRIPTION_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
5300
|
Port
|
Security
|
1306
|
Unallowed SM was detected in the fabric
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1307
|
SMInfo SET request was received from unallowed SM
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1309
|
SM was detected with non-matching SMKey
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
300
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1310
|
Duplicated node GUID was detected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
1311
|
Duplicated port GUID was detected
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1312
|
Switch was Rebooted
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Fabric Notification
|
1315
|
Topo Config File Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
1316
|
Topo Config Subnet Mismatch
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
1400
|
High Ambient Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1401
|
High Fluid Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1402
|
Low Fluid Level
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1403
|
Low Supply Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1404
|
High Supply Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1405
|
Low Return Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1406
|
High Return Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1407
|
High Differential Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1408
|
Low Differential Pressure
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1409
|
System Fail Safe
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1410
|
Fault Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1411
|
Fault Pump1
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1412
|
Fault Pump2
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1413
|
Fault Fluid Level Critical
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1414
|
Fault Fluid Over Temperature
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1415
|
Fault Primary DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1416
|
Fault Redundant DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1417
|
Fault Fluid Leak
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1418
|
Fault Sensor Failure
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1419
|
Cooling Device Monitoring Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
0
|
1
|
Grid
|
Hardware
|
1420
|
Cooling Device Communication Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
0
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
1500
|
New cable detected
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
1502
|
Cable detected in a new location
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
1503
|
Duplicate Cable Detected
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Link
|
Security
|
1315
|
Topo Config File Error
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
Fabric Notification
|
1504
|
SHARP Allocation Succeeded
|
1
|
1
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
1505
|
SHARP Allocation Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
1506
|
SHARP Deallocation Succeeded
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
1507
|
SHARP Deallocation Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Grid
|
SHARP
|
1508
|
Device Collect System Dump Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1509
|
Device Collect System Dump Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1510
|
Device Collect System Dump Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
300
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1511
|
Virtual Port Added
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1512
|
Virtual Port Removed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1513
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1514
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1515
|
Burn Cables Transceivers Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1516
|
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Finished
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1517
|
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
Device
|
Maintenance
|
1520
|
Aggregation Node Discovery Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1521
|
Job Started
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1522
|
Job Ended
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1523
|
Job Start Failed
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1524
|
Job Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1525
|
Trap QP Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1526
|
Trap Invalid Request
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1527
|
Trap Sharp Error
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1528
|
Trap QP Alloc timeout
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1529
|
Trap AMKey Violation
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1530
|
Unsupported Trap
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1531
|
Reservation Updated
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1532
|
Sharp is not Responding
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1533
|
Agg Node Active
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1534
|
Agg Node Inactive
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1535
|
Trap AMKey Violation Triggered by AM
|
1
|
0
|
Warning
|
1
|
0
|
SHARP AM
|
SHARP
|
1550
|
Guids Were Added to Pkey
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1551
|
Guids Were Removed from Pkey
|
1
|
0
|
Info
|
1
|
0
|
Port
|
Fabric Notification
|
1600
|
VS/CC Classes Key Violation
|
Security