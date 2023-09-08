The following are the methods by which the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) plugin can be deployed:

On UFM Appliance On UFM Software

First, you need to download the ufm-plugin-alm-image from the NVIDIA License Portal (NLP); then you need to load the image on the UFM server; either by using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following instructions:

Log in to the UFM server terminal. Run: Copy Copied! docker load -I <path_to_image>

Once the plugin image is loaded, the plugin should become visible in the plugins management table within the UFM GUI. To execute the plugin, right-click on the corresponding row within the table.